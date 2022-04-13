6 run deficit leads to 8 unanswered runs, Trojans sweep Golden Tornado
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the 2nd inning, things looked grim for the Trojans.
Hampshire loaded the bases with 1 out but Keyser escaped the 2nd inning without giving up a run as Alex Hott hit into a double play.
“It just seems like this has been our luck for the past couple weeks,” said coach Chad VanMeter after loading the bases with 1 out in the bottom of the 2nd inning.
“We just couldn’t get that big hit when we needed it.”
Entering the bottom of the 3rd inning, things looked worse for HHS as Keyser tacked on 2 more runs.
A bright goose egg was displayed under the word HOME but coach VanMeter trusted his boys would be able to claw back.
“The kids kept fighting and fighting, then we finally got the hits we needed,” said VanMeter.
Hampshire got on the board when Conner Wolford crushed a line drive to deep center field scoring Colin Hott.
Senior Austin Eglinger hit a double to deep right field, scoring Wolford and Cohen Mowery to trim the Golden Tornado lead 6-3.
After a few shaky innings to start, Hampshire hurler J.J. Charlton found his grove on the mound while the defense behind him played error-free baseball.
“J.J. did a great job last night,” praised VanMeter.
“He struggled early but he kept battling. I can’t say enough about his performance. It was something we needed and we needed him to go deep in the game.”
Charlton earned the win throwing 7 innings with 8 strikeouts.
Hampshire added another run in the bottom of the 4th when Conner Wolford doubled on a fly ball to center field scoring Alex Hott.
“I think the top of our lineup is strong,” said VanMeter.
“Conner had 2 big hits and Alex Hott and Colin Hott had some big hits as well.”
With 2 outs in the bottom of the 5th, Brady Stump came up huge with a timely single to left field scoring Cohen Mowery to make it 6-5 in favor of the Golden Tornado.
“Brady is starting to see the ball a little bit better now,” said VanMeter.
Alex Hott was the next batter and he smacked a ball to left field and an error by the left fielder allowed Eglinger and Stump to score, giving Hampshire the 7-6 edge.
Colin Hott made Keyser pay for their mistake stroking a single to right field and driving in Alex Hott to make it 8-6 in favor of HHS.
“We did everything well last night. Good defense, timely hits, ran bases well, good pitching,” said VanMeter
“I thought a couple base running things we did was the difference.
The comeback kids have swept their rivals from Mineral County winning the opening game of the season 7-6 and the home contest on Monday night 8-6.
“It’s always good, it’s an added bonus for us to beat a school nearby,” said VanMeter.
“I’m proud of the boys, they didn’t quit. They were down 6 runs and they found a way to come back and win.”
Jefferson 17 Hampshire 0
The contest in the eastern panhandle last week was all too familiar as Jefferson continued their dominance over sectional opponent Hampshire.
The shut out victory earned Jefferson the season sweep over the Trojans. o
