50 years ago
Miss America 1971 - Phyllis George, of Denton, Texas will be one of the guest celebrities at the 44th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival to be held here Friday and Saturday, May 7th and 8th. Her presence at the Festival will be sponsored by Frigidaire and Potomac Edison Company.
Miss George, a tall 21-year-old brunette, will ride in the Festival Grand Feature Prade through Winchester on Saturday, May 8th, on a specially built float bearing the names of her sponsors. During the day she will make brief appearances at luncheons and special events.
40 years ago
Keyser pulled the hat trick on Hampshire last Thursday as the Tornadoes romped over the Trojans for the third time this season by a score of 81-47 in the AAA sectional playoffs.
As before, the Tornadoes took an early lead, 18-6 at the first quarter mark, by using their man to man full court pressure and fast pace offense.
Hampshire was behind 41-17 at the half.
Damen Bateson led all scorers with 17, followed by Todd Foster with 15. Ronnie Lambert paced Hampshire with 13. There was consolation, however, as Keyser went on to eliminate Martinsburg Saturday to win the sectional crown.
30 years ago
The Romney Junior High Pioneers freshmen team finished the 1990-91 season with a record of 15-3 and were declared the regular season champions of the Potomac Valley League. In the post-season PVL Tournament helt at East Hardy on February 13-14, they were runners-up, losing to Keyser by three points in the finals.
RJHS defeated every team on their schedule at least once.
20 years ago
The 8th grade Lady Pioneers won the 8th annual Roscoe Dean Tournament by defeating Shepherdstown in the first night on February 12 by the score 35-9, and then came back on Wednesday night, Feb. 14, and defeated Warm Springs by the score of 45-22 to win the championship.
10 years ago
A meal filled with laughter, fond memories and deep gratitude Saturday night ushered Romney High’s 1949 state championship football team into the Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame.
The ‘49 Pioneers are the second team in the new hall, following in the footsteps of the 1959-60 RHS state basketballl champs. ο
