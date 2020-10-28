I’m stunned. I just finished listening to an audio clip from the latest BOE meeting, and was in disbelief of the manipulative and scare-tactic agenda taking aim at Hampshire athletics.
A concerned employee decided to voice his opinion on behalf of a faceless group of unnamed constituents (including staff and parents, he said) pontificating that athletics within the county schools have acted recklessly.
The solution? To disregard the governor’s orders and implement more stringent rules that “Go above and beyond” Hampshire Health Codes.
This speech in all its glory presented a whirlwind of incorrect assumptions and misleading information, including that Hampshire athletic staff members fail to look at other counties in terms of whether it is safe to play sports.
Athletics (along with band, color guard, cheer, FFA, etc.) should be recognized with big shiny medals for their outstanding flexibility and quick resolve to a litany of new problems caused by COVID including:
• Weekly/daily schedule changes;
• Team availability, venue, start times, bus trip, staff and ticket sales;
• Extra cleaning measures that happen before every practice and after every game;
• Fan management like enforcement of masks inside volleyball games; and
• Cashless ticket sales.
The added time to take care of COVID problems is a nonstop job that requires attention 6 days a week while spending Sundays to prep for the upcoming week.
Hampshire Athletic Director Trey Stewart talked about the additional tasks added by COVID.
“Nowadays I spend the majority of my extra COVID time dealing with schedule changes, venue changes, tickets sale changes, playoff changes … and of course trying to have plans A, B, C ready for that go time of Saturday at 5 p.m.,” Stewart said.
“I would say an additional 2 hours per day is spent on COVID issues.”
Hampshire Athletic Trainer Kari Judy also shed some light on the situation.
“We have been very careful to follow all guidelines, and more, from athletes and coaches wearing masks when not playing and kids bringing their own water bottles and not sharing to using credit card payments instead of cash and keeping the visitors’ fans on the opposite side of the field/gym during all athletic events.”
Judy continued, “We also check each athlete and coach for symptoms and fever before every practice as well as all event staff before every game.”
For nobody to stand up and defend the immense workload that has been handled successfully, without a hiccup health wise, made me shake my head vigorously.
Instead of applause for HamCo athletics, the agenda at the next board meeting insinuates sports have acted recklessly at Hampshire, Romney and Capon Bridge. Point to a specific reason why there is a dire need to discuss stricter measures placed upon extra curricular activities.
I wonder who this “large” group of concerned citizens is that reached out for more information before whining to the BOE about these reckless behaviors? Was the AD contacted? No. Was the Athletic Trainer talked to? No. Did the Hampshire County Health Department receive any complaints? No. And — surprise, surprise —my phone was silent as well.
As a man that rubs elbows (figuratively and now literally) with every major athletic organization in the county, my frame of reference on the subject matter is 2nd to none.
Hard to argue there is someone more credible than me, considering I have attended more athletic events than anyone this fall including:
Hampshire Volleyball
Hampshire Football
Hampshire Cross Country
Hampshire Boys
Hampshire Girls Soccer
Hampshire Cheer
Romney Volleyball
Romney Football
Capon Bridge Volleyball
Capon Bridge Football
But enough about me, because my opinion is obviously biased (eye roll). Let’s look at numbers.
How many outbreaks have happened within athletic departments in West Virginia?
Name the school and team. You can’t, and neither can I.
In the state of West Virginia, there have been a total of 21 public school outbreaks with 72 total cases, and not 1 of those has been attributed to athletics.
Between middle school and high school competitions there have been something like 7,000 games played, and not 1 outbreak was initiated by athletics.
Then there are counties like Hampshire, which has been Green 8 out of 9 weeks and a shining example of COVID map success.
Something else for our fellow concerned citizens: Truth be told, school administrators from other states have sought guidance from athletic departments in West Virginia (Shhh. Don’t let out the secret we’re more than just a bunch of dumb jocks who don’t understand risk).
We get risk. That’s why we have followed the guidelines Jim Justice set.
Speaking of athletics and extracurricular activities, can someone please give me the guidelines for the HHS FFA Poultry and Meat Teams?
Or does the safety of kids within those extracurricular activities not matter?
I’m just trying to figure out why the football team is the source of ire and where to draw the line.
The idea that the school board would waste taxpayer dollars to discuss implementing stricter rules that handcuff athletics confirms my suspicions that this is nothing more than a witch hunt with personal vendettas.
I wonder if this group would be as concerned about reckless COVID behaviors if there was still natural grass on the field? Hmm.
I’ll be waiting by my phone.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.