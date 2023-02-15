SUNRISE SUMMIT – There was only one game on the slate for the Hampshire girls last week, a big game to lock up the No. 1 seed in sectionals.
That game was against sectional foe Keyser. Similar to previous matchups between these fierce rivals, the outcome wasn’t determined until the final buzzer.
Keyser 40 HHS 38
Balloons, flowers and memorable photos from the past were on display before tipoff last week as Hampshire recognized their seniors – Liz Pryor, Hannah Ault and Carisma Shanholtz. After the tears were wiped away and the ball was tipped, the Trojans were ready to hoop. HHS controlled the tempo in the first half helping them establish a 22-15 lead at halftime. The Trojans outscored Keyser 14-10 in the third quarter for a 36-25 advantage with eight minutes left in the game. Things appeared to be under control at the six-minute mark with HHS leading by 12 points.
That’s when the Tornado hit the Summit.
All of a sudden, Keyser found its rhythm offensively and chipped away at the double-digit lead. Meanwhile, Hampshire played stall ball, and didn’t attack the basket which wound up hurting them as they managed just 2 points throughout the entire fourth quarter.
