CHARLES TOWN – The Washington Patriots beat Hampshire 5-1 in a sectional semifinal last week to end the season for the Trojans.
“The Chef” Izzy Blomquist served up the lone goal for HHS as they lost a hard fought game last Tuesday.
Hampshire ended the 2021 campaign with a winning record (9-8-3) overall.
Coach Troy Crane summarized his thoughts on the season
“For a season that by all accounts was supposed to be a complete rebuild, it is fair to say that this team defied all the odds,” said Crane
“From the 1st day of April conditioning workouts till the 2nd Washington game, we improved greatly week by week. I feel we tapered off at the very end but we also made incredible improvements. This team wanted to be great from day one and they truly fought for it, no coach could ask for anything better than that.”
Freshman Nevaeh Church and senior Kaelyn Knight led the team in goals this year with 13 and 12 respectively.
“The Chef” Izzy Blomquist was tops on the team with 20 assists.
With a young talented core returning in 2022, look for this squad to be playing for a sectional championship next year. ο
