BERKELEY SPRINGS – Heavyweight senior Jacob Staub went 7-1 and placed 3rd at the Max Horz Invitational last week.
“I was impressed,” said HHS coach Kam Ludwig.
“Staub left the crowd speechless twice which I have never witnessed a high school wrestler to do.”
Also placing for the Trojans was Justice Steinmetz who grabbed 4th (6-3) in the 106-pound weight class. Jon Moreland went 6-4 in the 175-pound class for 7th place while Kaylie Hall (4-3) took 8th place in the 165-pound class.
Team Results
1. Northern Garrett 412
2. Berkeley Springs 370
3. Strasburg 297
4. Bridgeport 191
5. Martinsburg 188
6. Hedgesville 177
7. East Hardy 173
7. James Wood 173
9. St. Marys 113
10. Fort Hill 110
11. Mt View 93
12. Hampshire 79
13. Georgetown Prep 76
14. Frankfort 64
15. Petersburg 60
16. Covenant School 43
17. Bishop Gorman 0
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
