SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was the 1st track meet of the middle school season, and the Bobcat girls continued their dominance over rival schools scoring 141 points to take 1st place.
Last Wednesday was the 1st time either middle school competed at the new track venue at Rannells Field and overall the kids from Hampshire County had a strong showing.
The Pioneer girls were the closest competitors to the Bobcats taking 2nd place.
On the boys side of the meet, Harpers Ferry won with 136 total points. Capon Bridge racked up 90 points which was good enough for 2nd place while Shepherdstown finished 3rd with 84 points.
The Pioneer boys tallied 26 total points for 4th place.
Next up for both Capon Bridge and Romney are meets on April 27. RMS will be competing at Moorefield while Capon Bridge heads to Warm Springs.
Track Meet at Hampshire High
Boys Team Results
1. Harpers Ferry 136
2. Capon Bridge 90
3. Shepherdstown 84
4. Romney 26
5. Paw Paw 14
Girls Team Results
1. Capon Bridge 141
2. Romney 66
3. Shepherdstown 58
4. Harpers Ferry 48
5. Paw Paw 37
(Individual results can be found at athletic.net)
