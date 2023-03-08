Keyser wins a double OT thriller to capture sectional crown
SUNRISE SUMMIT – A tornado of events occurred at The Summit last Friday evening that led to Keyser’s epic 83-81 double overtime come-from-behind victory.
Needless to say, it was a gut-wrenching loss for the Trojans as they poured their heart out onto the floor, but it wasn’t enough as free throws, clutch shots and controversial fouls all played important roles in a game for the ages.
“Credit to Keyser for the way they fought all game,” said HHS coach Danny Alkire. “I’m proud of our guys on how we fought; we hit some adversity, then more adversity, then more adversity and our guys didn’t stop.”
The first half
The Trojans won the opening tip, but it was the Golden Tornado who scored first, grabbing a 3-0 lead. That one possession, 3-point advantage marked Keyser’s biggest lead until 16 seconds left in double overtime. At the end of the first quarter, Hampshire held a slim 15-14 edge.
The Trojan defense buckled down in the second quarter and held the Golden Tornado to just 5 points, which allowed Hampshire to stretch their lead to 26-19 at intermission.
It was clear that the Golden Tornado were not going to allow Easton Shanholtz easy baskets as they sent Shanholtz to the line, where he attempted 10 free throws in the first half.
“We did practice being a lot more physical with the bigs,” admitted Keyser coach Scott Furey about the physical play on Shanholtz.
“It was not hack-a-Shanholtz, that wasn’t it. We knew that we would have to play physical underneath, not just for Easton, but for Jordan as well.”
One of the standout players for Keyser, PG Noah Broadwater was held in check, scoring just 2 points in the first half thanks to the fierce defense of Canyon Nichols.
The second half
The third quarter went the way of the Golden Tornado as they outscored Hampshire 15-10 trimming the lead down to 36-34, heading into the final eight minutes of regulation.
Early in the fourth, Keyser finally caught Hampshire and tied the game 38-38 with 7:08 left on the clock.
The Trojans outscored Keyser 15-6 over the next four minutes to grab a nine-point lead, 53-44 with three minutes remaining.
Although the Trojans held a lead, the tables quickly turned as Easton Shanholtz picked up his fifth foul, knocking him out of the game.
The Golden Tornado strategy was simple: foul Hampshire and force them to hit free throws.
Slowing down the clock and gaining possessions was the only way Keyser could make a comeback, assuming Hampshire would struggle from the line.
And that’s exactly what happened.
Over the next three minutes, Keyser outscored Hampshire 19-10 to cut their deficit to 63-61 with 22 ticks remaining.
Trojan PG Mason Hott was fouled and stepped to the line and hit both free throws to give Hampshire a 65-61 lead with under 20 seconds left.
Keyser raced down the court and Donovan Washington hit a layup at the 12-second mark to make it 65-63.
With 9.9 seconds left, Jenson Fields missed both of his free throws, which allowed Keyser to grab the rebound and sprint back down the court.
Washington dished the ball to Drew Matlick, who swung it to Patrick Liller, who drove the lane and hit a layup with 1.4 seconds left to tie the game.
Hampshire attempted 50 free throws throughout the game, with half of those coming in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans made 28 out of their 50 attempts (56%) while Keyser made 28 out of their 38 attempts (73.6%) throughout the contest.
Hampshire had one last-ditch attempt to win the game, but a 3-point shot by Fields rimmed out, sending this game to overtime.
Overtime
Hunter Wilfong hit a shot to give HHS a 67-65 lead to start overtime. Keyser scored the next 4 points to make it 69-67 in favor of the Tornado but Jordan Gray hit a basket to knot the game at 69.
Wilfong once again gave hit a shot to give Hampshire a 2-point lead, 71-69, and once again Keyser scored the next 4 points to make it 73-71 with 1:23 remaining.
Jenson Fields took the basketball and drove the lane converting a nice layup with a kiss off the backboard to knot the game 73-73.
Keyser missed a shot from under the basket and Jordan Gray pulled down the huge rebound. After gaining possession, Gray was quickly fouled and hit both free throws to give HHS a lead 75-73 with 41.6 seconds left.
Once again, Keyser’s Washington responded with a layup of his own to tie the game 75-75 with 30 seconds left.
Hampshire called a timeout at the 15-second mark and drew up a play, but the Golden Tornado defense prevented them from getting a shot off. Forcing double overtime.
Hampshire once again grabbed an early lead after Gray drained a pair of free throws to make it 77-75 at the 3:41 mark. Keyser fought back and managed to grab an 81-77 advantage with just 16 seconds remaining.
More than likely, it was a two-possession game, however, Jenson Fields made one of the most remarkable plays of the year. Mason Hott brought the ball over the timeline then found Fields open along the perimeter. Fields waited until his defender was close and leaned into him while shooting a 3-pointer and the shot went in sending The Summit into a frenzy.
With 7.3 seconds left, Fields stepped to the line and hit a free throw to tie the game 81-81.
Keyser inbounded the ball but it sprang loose. Patrick Liller gained possession while tightroping the sidelines. Liller was able to draw a foul that sent him to the line with 2.5 remaining. Liller hit both shots giving Keyser an 83-81 lead and the win.
HHS Stats
Jenson Fields: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Jordan Gray: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Easton Shanholtz: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block
Mason Hott: 8 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound
Canyon Nichols: 7 points, 1 rebound
Hunter Wilfong: 4 points, 7 rebounds
Dom Strawn: 3 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
Dylan Streisel: 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
KHS Stats
Donovan Washington: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals
Patrick Liller: 19 points, 6 rebounds
Noah Broadwater: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal
Jack Stanislawczyk: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Braydon Keller: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Drew Matlick: 6 points, 3 rebounds
Michael Schell: 3 points, 1 rebound
Chris Furey: 2 points, 3 rebounds
Edan Parks: 2 points
Postgame
After the excitement of the game, both fan bases agreed that it was one of the best games they have ever witnessed.
“I told the kids after the game that we still have tomorrow to play for,” said Alkire after the heartbreaking loss. “Soak it in, understand what the feels like, then we have to go up to Weir and fight.”
As Alkire indicated, although Hampshire lost, they still moved on to compete for a regional championship.
Today, Wednesday, March 8, the Trojans head to Weirton to play against the Red Riders with tipoff at 7 p.m.
The Golden Tornado will also play tonight, hosting the North Marion Huskies in Mineral County at Keyser High School starting at 7 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.