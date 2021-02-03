I love the cold. As a December baby, I was predisposed to relish the cold with icy blue blood pumping through my veins.
I have enjoyed frigid temperatures throughout my entire life.
Favorite sport to play?
Hockey.
Favorite birthday activity?
Snowboarding.
Favorite chore to do around the house?
Shoveling the driveway.
Favorite month?
December.
I prefer mountain skiing over water skiing.
I would rather sleep in an igloo than in a teepee.
I like my drinks icy, my fruit chilled, and my leftover pizza cold.
I prefer my yogurt frozen, my tea iced, and my coffee cold.
Favorite sandwich?
Ice cream sandwich
Favorite dessert?
Popsicle.
Favorite bear?
Polar bear.
Favorite country besides the United States?
Iceland.
I prefer cold jokes over dry humor.
Even my natural disasters I prefer cold. Avalanches over mudslides and blizzards over hurricanes.
When my time on earth has passed, I prefer a glacier grave.
When I cover games, I wear shorts instead of pants.
The color of my car is blue and so is the color of my dog’s coat.
When I’m hanging at home writing columns about cold, I’m wearing shorts and a tee with the thermostat at 60.
When I win the lottery, I am buying a Zamboni, not a Lamborghini.
Let’s just say, I am the judge and jury when it comes to all things cold.
When the snowstorm hit Hampshire County on Sunday, me and the Pooch packed up and went for an adventure around the county. Here are my Snow Grades for the winter storm.
Roads: B+
Street conditions are always the biggest talking point when discussing the negatives of winter.
Considering a foot of snow hit the blacktop in just 36 hours, the main streets were practically flake-free by my commute Tuesday morning. Sure, the dirt roads in the hollers still needed some work, but overall I was impressed with the relative ease of driving around.
Snowmen: A
The creativity and sheer number of snowmen on display was impressive.
I realize Frosty the Snowman is a Mineral County native, however, the folks of Hampshire County might lay claim to the best builders of snowmen (and snow-women too!).
Car Snow Removal: D
Common courtesy was missing when judging the snow removal performance of people driving.
Perhaps people here aren’t aware you are supposed to brush that muffin top of snow off the top of your car before driving.
I counted 6 cars in a row on Route 50 that failed to complete this simple task.
Nobody needs a mattress of snow landing on their windshield because the dude in the SUV couldn’t pull out a brush and scrape the top for 30 seconds.
Snow Moods: A-
I saw kids sledding down hills, tumbling, sliding and laughing,
I saw kind people shoveling pathways for elderly neighbors so they could traverse back and forth (self brag, I am kind people).
Congrats Hampshire, your Snow Grade report card was impressive, you’ve earned a free Snow Day! ο
