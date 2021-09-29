Trojans gets twisted in 50-14 defeat by Golden Tornado
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Keyser stormed into Hampshire last Friday and ran rampant for 383-yards behind a physical offensive line, hammering Hampshire 50-14.
“That score was not indicative of how hard we fought and how well prepared we were for everything they would throw at us offensively and defensively,” said Hampshire head coach Aaron Rule.
“I thought the kids played tough and I’m so proud of how far they have come since I’ve taken over and their mental toughness.”
The game was won in the trenches as the 1st possession indicated as Keyser marched 81-yards in 8 plays capped off with a Sammy Bradfield touchdown to give Keyser the early lead 7-0 after Seth Earnest converted the PAT.
“We thought that was going to be the strength of our team,” said Keyser coach Derek Stephen when discussing his offensive line.
“I thought they did a great job.”
Keyser added another touchdown in the 1st quarter as RB Chayse Evans punched in a 1-yard TD to give the Golden Tornado a 14-0 lead entering the 2nd stanza.
Although the scoreboard favored Keyser, the Trojans had brief periods of calming the storm thanks to the outstanding play of WR Ashton Haslacker who accounted for both Hampshire touchdowns.
“(He is a) very dynamic player,” praised Rule.
“He keeps many of our possessions alive and when we need a big play he is one of our top options.”
The Trojans put a crooked digit on the scoreboard early in the 2nd quarter as Haslacker caught 3 passes, 2 for a 1st down and 1 for a touchdown, to trim Keyser’s lead to 7 points after Bryson Richardson drilled the PAT.
Keyser’s coach Derek Stephen complimented Haslacker’s performance after the contest.
“We knew he was a playmaker coming into the game,” said Stephen.
“We hate that he got in the end zone twice, but it’s hard to keep playmakers down.”
Haslacker led the Trojans with 8 catches for 85-yards and 2 touchdowns and adding 36-yards on 3 kickoff returns.
After the Trojans made it a 1-possession ball game in the 2nd quarter, the Golden Tornado rattled off 23 unanswered points, grabbing a 37-7 lead in the 4th quarter.
Trailing by 30, the Trojans faced 4th and goal from the 10-yard line. QB Alex Hott found his favorite target Haslacker wide open along the left sidelines and Haslacker pulled down the pass and waltzed into the end zone.
After Richardson converted the PAT to make it 37-14, Keyser’s Hunter Van Pelt responded by weaving through a plethora of Trojans scoring a 90-yard kick return touchdown to make the score 44-14.
Parker Anderson added another touchdown for Keyser to stretch the lead to 50-14 with a few minutes remaining in the game.
Stats
The Golden Tornado racked up 448-yards of offense, 383-yards rushing on 58 attempts and 65-yards passing on 11 attempts. Sammy Bradfield led Keyser with 14 rushes for 108-yards and 1 touchdown. Bradfield also led the team in receiving catching 5 passes for 35-yards. QB Seth Healy had a solid day on the ground and through the air rushing for 72-yards on 11 carries while completing 8 passes on 11 attempts for 65-yards. Chayse Evans, Anthony Mele, Benny Oates and Parker Anderson all scored rushing touchdowns for the Black and Gold.
The Trojans finished the game with 171-yards of offense, 48-yards rushing on 16 carries and 123-yards passing on 13 attempts. Senior Alex Hott led Hampshire with 9 rushes for 27-yards while throwing 2 touchdowns.
Alex Pritts had 14-yards rushing on 3 attempts. Brennen Brinker finished with 2 receptions for 29-yards. Bryson Richardson went 2-for-2 converting PAT’s.
Bye Week
After 5 weeks of Friday night lights, the Trojans will be resting this week as the team has a bye on the schedule.
The open week comes at a perfect time for Hampshire as injuries are starting to pile up evidenced by the trainer’s room being packed with players.
“First and foremost we are going to get healthy,” said Coach Rule when asked about how he planned on handling the bye week.
“We are going to take care of ourselves so we are as close to 100% when we travel to Petersburg. Secondly, we have got to get our miscues ironed out and learn how to win every play, every possession, every quarter, every half, and every game.”
The Trojans will be back in action on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. against Petersburg. ο
