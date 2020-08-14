Gov. Justice announced fall athletics will depend on individual county numbers.
Gov. Justice announced fall athletics will depend on individual county numbers. If the county is in the Green or Yellow zones, sports will proceed. If Orange, athletic competitions will be shut down but practices may continue. If Red, all athletics are shut down.
Color zones will be based on 100,000 population as a percentage.
Green: 0 to 7 (per 100,000)
Yellow: 8 to 15
Orange: 16 to 24
Red: 25+
On Saturday nights at 9 p.m. each week the color codes will be announced for the upcoming week to determine whether teams can play.
