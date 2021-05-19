50 years ago
Romney High School legend Bill Maphis, was hired as the head Basketball coach at James Wood High School in Winchester, Va. He took the job after compiling a 62-29 record as coach of the junior varsity team at James Wood.
After leading the JV team to a 17-1 record coach Maphis was excited about the opportunity. “This certainly comes as a tremendous opportunity for me,” Maphis commented, “I know our athletes and what they can do and I’m just proud to have been selected.”
40 years ago
Hampshire takes both games against the Jefferson Cougars in a double header. The first game was won by a score of 9-8 after a comeback win by the Trojans in eight innings.
Roger Dawson was the winning pitcher and also hit in the game winning run with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning. Hampshire took game 2 5-4 and Warren Bowman was the winning pitcher in that game.
30 years ago
Hampshire takes both games of a double-header versus the Musselman Appleman.
In the opener, Rodney Kesner went the distance on the mound, and Danny Slocum hit a home run and a triple to pace the Trojans in a 9-5 victory.
In game 2, Eric Hott pitched a one hitter and the only run of the game came from a Bill Casto double.
He went 4-4 on the day and the Trojans win 1-0.
In a defensive battle for the ages, Keyser was able to down Hampshire in a 1-0 game.
20 years ago
Keyser squeaked out a single run in the third inning that proved to be all the offense they would need in a 1-0 downing of Hampshire Monday evening at Potomac State College’s Stayman Field in the opening game of the double-elimination Region II, Section II tournament.
Darl Shipe was on the mound for the Trojans and allowed only four hits, but that was just enough for the Golden Tornadoes to squeeze out a victory.
10 years ago
The Hampshire girls track team of 2011 was one to remember. Three sets of girls raced into the history books last week as Hampshire High qualified all five-relay squads for state.
The Trojan girls placed 4th in their Class AAA track regional at Lewis County High in Weston. That’s a huge step up from 2010’s ninth-place finish in the speediest region of the state.
In all, 12 girls are headed for state Friday and Saturday in five relays and five individual races. Coach Luke Samples has high hopes.
“I want a top 10 finish,” he said.
That would be impressive for a team that still isn’t ranked in Run-WV.com’s top 10 despite finishing ahead of No. 4 Elkins at regionals.
The Trojans showed they are peaking at the right time, setting 3 school records at the meet and posting their best times of the season in others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.