KEYSER – Since 2002, the Golden Tornado have lost 1 game to rival Hampshire: a 17-14 loss in 2015 on muddy Rannells Field.
The Trojans were hoping to change the tide, but the winds of winning continued on Friday night for Keyser at Alumni Field.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
KEYSER – Since 2002, the Golden Tornado have lost 1 game to rival Hampshire: a 17-14 loss in 2015 on muddy Rannells Field.
The Trojans were hoping to change the tide, but the winds of winning continued on Friday night for Keyser at Alumni Field.
“I thought we came out and played physical against Keyser,” said coach Aaron Rule after the game. “We just weren’t able to sustain drives offensively. We aren’t able to stop them defensively, which a lot of that goes to our technique on defense.”
Keyser racked up 394 yards of offense, with 268 yards coming on the ground led by Anthony Mele, who rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tristen Root found the endzone twice for Keyser and finished with 63 yards on 7 carries.
“It all boils down to doing what you are supposed to do and doing your job defensively,” said Rule.
Keyser scored 34 points in the 1st half while holding Hampshire to just 3 points.
“We got to the quarterback and got him off his spots,” said Keyser coach Derek Stephen. “We tried to limit the big plays and thought we did a good job of that.”
At QB for HHS was junior Jenson Fields, who led the team with 45 yards rushing on 10 carries and scoring 1 touchdown in the 4th quarter.
“We saw number 1 (Landon Eversole) at quarterback last week, so that’s what we prepared for, but our guys have a lot of experience and when they threw in somebody new, it wasn’t a big change-up for us,” said coach Stephen.
Fields and Eversole both saw playing time at QB for the Trojans, which helps Hampshire, according to coach Rule.
“Athletically, you let him (Fields) make the plays he can make. He is kind of like a Michael Vick guy and let him use his feet,” said Rule.
Fields tossed 15 completions on 25 attempts for 207 yards, 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions.
Eversole checked in the game in the 2nd half and went 13-of-15 for 104 yards and 1 touchdown.
“Landon does a really good job as well throwing the football,” said Rule. “Mixing these guys in keeps the defense guessing and they don’t know what’s coming.”
Zander Robinson had an excellent day catching passes, hauling in 17 receptions for 178 yards and 1 touchdown. Caleb Vandevander had 4 catches for 67 yards and 1 touchdown.
The passing game wouldn’t have been as successful as it was if it weren’t for the big men up front.
One lineman that stood out to coach Rule was Nathan Sions, who was tasked with the challenge of stopping Keyser’s outstanding defensive line.
“I just played the best that I could, line up and be physical,” explained Sions.
“That kid leaves his heart and soul on the field,” said coach Rule. “I just wish his passion would resonate with other guys.”
Hampshire (2-3) takes a long trip to Greenbrier East this week to face the Spartans. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.