Peyton Thompson rushed for 306 yards and 2 TD’s to lead Berkeley Springs past Hampshire 41-34
SUNRISE SUMMIT – With the game tied 34-34 midway through the 4th quarter, Hampshire faced 2nd and 13 from their own 33-yard line.
A reverse toss play from QB Alex Hott to WR Trevor Sardo resulted in a fumble that gave Berkeley Springs possession of the football deep in Hampshire territory and just 22 yards from paydirt.
Six plays later, Indian QB Gavin Barkley tossed a 5-yard pass to WR Tymir Ross to give Berkeley Springs the lead 41-34 after a successful PAT.
Although Hampshire had 5 minutes remaining to even the score, the offense stalled on both possessions, once with a turnover on downs and once with an interception to give Berkeley Springs their 1st win on Rannells Field since 1991.
After the game, a frustrated Coach Rule addressed his team about the tough loss.
“It’s my job to get these kids not just physically prepared but mentally prepared during the course of the week,” explained Rule.
“It’s my job to make sure these kids are mentally prepared on game days. This isn’t happening. So I’ve questioned the coaching staff and the team as to where I am failing them.”
Although Hampshire came up on the short end of the stick on Friday, Coach Rule was willing to give credit where due, especially to Indian RB Peyton Thompson, who rushed for over 300 yards.
“This kid was shifty and when he got in the open he was much faster than film alludes to,” Coach Rule stated.
“We beat ourselves though, because the run plays he was successful on, we as a staff must do a better job of getting our defensive ends to squeeze it down, and we have to get our inside linebackers filling the correct gaps. We also have to coach the kids up better on closing space on ball carriers. When he is sitting there dancing around, we need to be closing the space down on him and just running through the ball carrier to make the tackle. We will get better and work on this in practice every week.”
Although the tale of the tape will highlight the outstanding rushing performance of #34 in blue and gold, Hampshire had a player with SportsCenter type stats, WR Trevor Sardo finished with 12 receptions for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns.
“Trevor is a guy who we try to get as many touches as possible,” said Rule.
“Teams can’t plan to double cover him because we have other guys who will make the play when given the opportunity. We are trying to move him around in order to create favorable matchups.”
Hampshire QB Alex Hott had a big day going 25-for-45 for 383 yards and 4 touchdowns. Asher Landis hauled in 4 catches for 68 yards with 1 touchdown while Ashton Haslacker pulled down 1 pass for 46 yards and 1 touchdown.
Stephen Leonard led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 65 yards while Nevin Ludwick had 5 carries for 17 yards and 1 touchdown.
For the Indians, Gavin Barkely had a big game throwing for 214 yards with 4 touchdowns. WR Tymir Ross caught 6 balls for 120 yards with 3 touchdowns while Evan Thompson pulled down 11 catches for 66 yards and 1 touchdown.
The game was even throughout the contest as Berkeley jumped out to a 14-6 lead after the 1st quarter but everything was square at halftime 20-20.
When the horn blew to signal the end of the 3rd quarter, the 2 teams remained tied 34-34 but it was the final stanza that made the difference.
The loss marks the first time Hampshire has suffered back-to-back losses to Berkeley Springs since 1983.
The Trojans (2-5) have a change in schedule due to the color map as the game against Hedgesville has been canceled.
However, Hampshire was able to pick up a game against East Fairmont (1-6) that will be played Friday night at East-West Stadium.
The Bees have struggled this season losing decisively against Tolsia, Clay County, Lincoln, Braxton County, Robert C. Byrd and Grafton. The Bees lone win came against Cameron 31-14 at Dragon Field.
Coach Rule shed some light on the difficulties of preparing for a team that you never intended to play.
“Luckily we have technology that I actually understand how to use. I’m not great with technology, but HUDL is pretty close to being my best friend,” Coach Rule admitted.
“We immediately traded film with East Fairmont and the coaching staff and I have been breaking them down ever since. East Fairmont is going to be physical and they are going to run the ball downhill at us. I wouldn’t be surprised if they load the box on us and bring 6 and 7 guys after seeing how we have responded to that the past 2 weeks.”
The first ever meeting between Hampshire and East Fairmont will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. o
