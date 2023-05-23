20 years ago - 2003
Four Lady Trojans qualify for state meet
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION — Despite coming in last place as a team, the Lady Trojan track athletes showed the field that within a battered exterior can beat the heart of a champion.
Or maybe a couple of third places. A total of four Hampshire athletes cast off the shackles of being tabbed the last place team in last Thursday’s Region II Class AAA track championships to advance to this weekend’s state track meet in Charleston. Juniors Carolyn Rockow, Jeana Barnes and Brandy Jarvis, along with with sophomore Jesseca Kidwellwill be traveling to the state meet this Friday to vie for the state track title in their individual fields. o
