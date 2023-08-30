Jenson Fields

Jenson Fields hauls in a pass late in the fourth quarter. Fields finished with 4 receptions for 124 yards and 1 touchdown. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Trojans score 13 in the 4th for epic 34-33 comeback win

SUNRISE SUMMIT – For the first time since coach Aaron Rule arrived on campus in 2019, the Hampshire Trojans rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.