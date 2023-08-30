Trojans score 13 in the 4th for epic 34-33 comeback win
SUNRISE SUMMIT – For the first time since coach Aaron Rule arrived on campus in 2019, the Hampshire Trojans rallied from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter for a come-from-behind victory.
A combination of key defensive stops late in the second half combined with explosive offensive drives helped Hampshire win an exciting season opener on Friday night.
“A win is a win,” said head coach Aaron Rule.
“We had a lot of adversity … would we like to have had a lead, absolutely, but that just shows a lot of grit and determination by our kids to come out with that win.”
Things looked grim at the start of the fourth quarter, as Preston led 33-21 with possession of the ball near midfield. With their backs against the wall, the Trojan defense stepped up and locked down the Preston rushing attack, forcing a punt, which was fielded at the Hampshire 11 yard line.
“Well, defensively I started making a few calls that I didn’t in the first half,” admitted Rule. “We started slanting the defensive line and doing different things, like bringing different linebackers and trying to put more pressure on them because we knew they were going to be running the football and they were pounding us inside.”
The tactic paid off as the Trojans took possession deep in their own territory.
On first and 10 from the Hampshire 11 yard line, QB Landon Eversole took the snap and avoided the pass rush, giving WR Jenson Fields time to make his way downfield. Eversole showed off his cannon arm by chucking a deep bomb to the speedy wideout who grabbed the pigskin and took it to the house for an 89-yard touchdown.
“Landon did a great job of keeping his eyes down field,” said Rule about the play.
“Obviously Jenson is very dynamic and we have to put the ball in his hands any way we can. When we find a good matchup, we are going to get him the ball.”
After Bryson Richardson converted his fourth PAT, the Knights led 33-28.
With their starting QB injured, Preston stuck to the same game plan, run the ball and kill the clock. Once again, the Trojans were up to the task and forced a three-and-out highlighted by Zander Robinson’s sack on third down.
“Zander is Zander and I love that kid to death,” said Rule. “We wanted to put him closer to the line of scrimmage to make more plays. We’ve butted heads a few times, but I love how hard he plays and I love how he played within the realms of football today.”
The Trojan offense started their game winning drive from their own 32-yard line. Hampshire moved down the field with a pair of first downs, but trouble hit when HHS faced a 3rd and 6 from the Preston 34.
Credit new offensive coordinator Phil Collett for calling the perfect play at the right time.
The Knights had been sliced and diced by RB Brennen Brinker all game long, totaling 17 rushes for 94 yards, and they were ready for Brinker to tote the rock once again.
“Brennen has great field vision. If he can keep his feet beneath him when he cuts, he would even be better. He runs the ball hard, is dynamic out of the backfield and its great matchups when you have him up against a defensive end or a linebacker.”
Well, on this particular play, Brinker did receive the ball, however, instead of running the rock around the right side of the end, he pulled up and threw a pass downfield to a wide open Jenson Field who hauled in the 31-yard pass reaching the 3-yard line. Coach Rule explained why it was the perfect time to call the “trick play” halfback pass.
“When we saw a toss or an outside zone, their corner or safety were flying up hard, so we thought to run the toss then throw it over the top of them.”
The Trojans held the slimmest of leads, 34-33, after the 2-point conversion failed.
The Knights took over with over 4 minutes left on the clock. Preston picked up two first downs and had the ball at the 45-yard line with 1st and 10.
Once again the defense flexed their muscles as Preston QB Cole Tucker collided with big bad Bobby Spring who popped the ball loose and recovered the fumble.
“Preston showed some grit and continued to run the football,” said Rule.
“But Bobby Spring deserves a shout out because he is the one to make that hit and fumble recovery.”
After notching one first down on the following series, the Trojans lined up in victory formation and celebrated their first win of the season.
“I love this team to death. I love Hampshire High School because our kids dug deep and didn’t quit. We got to keep playing and get ready for next week,” said Rule with a smile.
Scoring summary
HHS scored in the first quarter when Eversole connected with Brinker to make it 7-0. Preston scored in the 2nd, with rushing touchdowns from Ethan Likens and Sheldon Miller to give the Knights a 14-7 lead. HHS answered when Brinker scored a rushing TD to make it 14-14. Preston QB Trevor Thomas hit Dillon Taylor on a 35 yard pass to give PHS the lead 20-14. Zander Robinson answered with a rushing TD to make it 21-20 at half. Preston RB Sheldon Miller scored 2 more rushing TD’s in the 3rd quarter to give PHS a lead 33-21. In the fourth, Fields and Robinson scored HHS TD’s for the win 34-33. HHS kicker Bryson Richardson went 4-for-4 in PATs.
Stat that
Hampshire amounted 449 yards of offense, with 333 yards through the air and 116 on the ground. Preston ran the ball 52 times for 253 yards, adding 9 passes for 100 yards. Trojan QB Landon Eversole completed 14 of 24 passes for 302 yards, with 2 TD’s and 1 interception.
Brennen Brinker led HHS with 17 carries for 94 yards with 1 rushing TD. Brinker also had 3 receptions for 89 yards and 1 TD. Senior Jenson Fields led HHS with 4 receptions for 124 yards and 1 touchdown. Caleb Vandevander had 2 catches for 66 yards, while Zander Robinson had 3 catches for 35 yards. On the ground Robinson finished with 7 yards on 3 rushes scoring 2 TD’s.
Defensively for Hampshire Robinson led the team with 8.5 tackles and 1 sack. Bobby Spring tallied 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. Chase Rexrode had a solid day accounting for 6 tackles. Brent Evans, Brennen Brinker and Blane Billmeyer finished with 5.5 tackles. o
Going to the Game
When:7 p.m. Friday
Where:Short Gap
Frankfort Falcons
Class:AA
Enrollment:402
2023 record:1-0
Beat Moorefield 35-8
Head coach: Kevin Whiteman (14th year)
All-time record:333-171, .661 win percentage
All-time vs HHS:35-12
3 to watch:
- Tyrique Powell, Sr., RB
- Blake Jacobs, So., QB
- Landon Kinser, Sr., DB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.