West Virginia’s annual white-tailed deer, wild turkey, black bear and wild boar harvest numbers for 2022 are now available to the public, the state Division of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday.
Harvest numbers, as well as harvests by season and county area, are made available each year in the West Virginia Big Game Bulletin. Physical copies are available for free at WVDNR district offices and at the agency’s Elkins Operations Center. Digital copies are available online at WVdnr.gov/big-game.
“The Big Game Bulletin gives a broad overview of big game harvest numbers and helps our hunters see harvest trends,” WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen said in a press release. “These harvest numbers also help our biologists monitor big game populations and recommend any needed changes in bag limits or season lengths so we can continue to sustain healthy populations of these important species.”
Publishing the bulletin is funded by money collected through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses and by funds from Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration. o
