With summer vacations winding down, school starting, backyard picnics decreasing and the weather about to turn cooler, some people start settling into a routine and thinking about a consistency in their fitness and diet regimen.
At Hampshire Wellness & Fitness, every member gets a fitness assessment and is asked what their goals may be.
Some people have a specific idea, others want to decrease their cholesterol, blood pressure or medication intake, be more active, but inevitably, most people want to lose weight.
We’ve all heard, seen or experienced the multiple ways to lose weight – the diet plans, the fads, the gimmicks. However, our advice remains the same; whatever route you choose, it has to be A Lifetime Commitment!
How many of those have you made? Not many, why? Because it is hard. Eating healthy, exercising, fighting genetics, and losing weight is hard!
Can you realistically cut sugars, carbohydrates, white foods out of your diet for the rest of your life? Can you sustain fad diets such as Keto, Atkins, Paleo, and Intermittent Fasting for the rest of your life?
Can you physically tolerate, financially afford or maintain weight loss from the popular glutide drugs (Ozempic, Wagovy, Mounjaro, Saxenda, Rybelsus) for the rest of your life? If so, this is your route.
Otherwise, we know the TRUE way to lose weight is to expend more calories than you consume. Over 3,500 calories expended, amounts to one pound of weight lost.
The average adult needs at least 1,200 calories daily to sustain daily activity.
So in theory, you must burn more calories than you eat over a period of time to lose weight.
Realistically, we can lose one to two pounds a week and maintain muscle mass, proper digestion, hydration and metabolism.
Anything faster than that compromises those functions and results in easily regaining weight lost.
Calorie counting with popular apps such as MyFitnessPal and Lose It make this easy, as long as there is honest input. Exercising may be more difficult considering health issues and time restraints.
However, moving your body in any amount of time or intensity burns calories. Working within your Target Heart Rate (220-age x 70% = THR) assures that you not only burn calories, but the longer you can stay in that zone, translates burning into fat storage.
You can easily track those too, with smart watches and phones.
A consistent, negative caloric intake will lead to sustained weight lost. But it is A Lifetime Commitment!
Every day, every week, every month, every year. It is not easy or 69% of the U.S. population would not be obese.
Moderation is the key. 70% of weight loss happens in the kitchen or wherever you may eat. Learn what foods have a high calorie count and what foods make you feel full without giving up too many calories toward your daily intake.
Be mindful of events or meals that may sabotage your commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Plan meals and shop for healthy options, read the labels. Keep a food log.
Gradually increase your activity levels to offset any unmindful eating.
Recruit friends and family or join the wellness center to provide a support system to work toward your goals.
Create a healthy environment in your personal and professional life.
Fitness professionals will tell you there is no easy fix to sustainable, healthy weight loss other than diet and exercise.
The drug companies, authors, medical professionals, and anyone trying to tap into the multi-million dollar weight loss industry will tell you their brand is the answer.
The answer is whatever you choose, based on your lifestyle, genetics, motivation, ask yourself, can I do this the rest of my life?
It is A Lifetime Commitment! o
