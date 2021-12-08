Without fail, when the guns start cracking, the deer begin to go underground as the woods are full of human intrusion. As the season progresses, sightings become lower and lower, especially when hunting without forced movement such as a drive, or push.
Now that the rifle season has ended here in WV, there is still time to fill that last buck tag if need be. The approaching black powder season is a great time to catch bucks while they are trying to replenish their nutritional values after a few months of heavy activity.
Here in West Virginia, the rifle season takes place right at the tail end of the rut, meaning bucks do not get a break from chasing does and being pushed around by hunters.
This means by the middle of December, once the woods have settled down a little bit, they are doing everything they can to gain the nutrition they lost over the last few weeks, as the month of November is the most taxing period of time for a buck’s body during the year.
In fact, it is not uncommon for bucks to lose 30% of their body weight while cruising and looking for receptive does. This means they are going to be slaves to their stomachs throughout the winter months in order to survive.
It may seem obvious to find a food source and sit over it in the evenings with hopes of catching a buck coming out to feed, but keep in mind they are still quite finicky after being shot at for a few months.
Although does and little ones might be visible in December over a food source, the bucks, especially older ones, are typically a bit more cautious, and only step into fields during the night.
For this reason, it is important to revert to early season, warm weather tactics and try to figure out where a particular buck is bedding, and hunt him as close as possible to that bed. This is easier said than done though, as it can be difficult to get tight to a buck’s bed once the leaves have dropped.
Using the terrain to your advantage when sneaking in close to a bedding area is crucial this time of year. Keeping small ridges or bush in between you, and the location of the buck’s bed is a good way to sneak in close when setting up without leaf cover. It is also important to remember how much louder the woods are in the late season.
With fresh leaves littering the ground, walking through the timber can be exceptionally crunchy. Keep this in mind and trudge slowly, or try to use the wind to your advantage to cover the sound of your approach.
Lastly, sitting on the ground, rather than in a tree, can also be very effective, as it will allow you to get much closer. If tight to bedding, it is easy to see a person as they climb into a tree since there are no leaves to help keep you concealed.
If possible, sit on the ground to keep from drawing more attention than necessary. Doing so will also allow for less noise when setting up, which is important on cold, calm days when sound ricochets through the woods.
The muzzleloader season is a great time to catch a buck slipping at the end of the season, but one must go into it with a plan, rather than simply bumble into an area and hope to get lucky.
The deer are edgy this time of year, so staying mobile, and being as inconspicuous as possible is especially important this time of year. If you still have a tag in your pocket, make sure to get out there, as the season is almost over. o
