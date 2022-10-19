Girls soccer 2022

The girls soccer squad finished the season undefeated 14-0-4.

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

Trojans knock off Cougars, earn top sectional seed 

CHARLES TOWN – The Hampshire girls were unbeaten heading into their final game of the season, yet their playoff seeding was still undetermined as they tied their sectional opponents in all 3 games this season – Washington twice (0-0, 1-1) and Jefferson once (2-2). 

Hannah Ault

Hannah Ault led HHS with 15 goals this season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.