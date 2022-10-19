Trojans knock off Cougars, earn top sectional seed
CHARLES TOWN – The Hampshire girls were unbeaten heading into their final game of the season, yet their playoff seeding was still undetermined as they tied their sectional opponents in all 3 games this season – Washington twice (0-0, 1-1) and Jefferson once (2-2).
HHS 1 Jefferson 0
With playoff seeding on the line, Hampshire needed a win over the Cougars to lock up the No. 1 seed.
On Thursday night it was a defensive slugfest as neither Jefferson nor Hampshire could score a goal in the 1st 79 minutes of play.
“With 6 minutes left in the game, we knew if the score was going to end in a tie, then we would not have home field advantage,” explained HHS coach Troy Crane regarding sectional playoff seeding.
As time ticked off the clock, Jefferson also understood the greater ramifications of the game and that if the score remained 0-0, they would be seeded ahead of the Trojans.
The Cougars tried to play stall ball, purposely kicking the ball far out of bounds, taking their time with throw-ins and goal kicks.
Coach Crane noticed the Jefferson strategy and made adjustments to maximize pressure and create scoring opportunities.
“We got all over them,” said Crane.
“At the 4 minute mark Hannah Ault had an opportunity to seal the deal with an open net, and if she was wearing a size 6 instead of a size 2 shoe, she would’ve made that shot,”
The relentless pressure on the Jefferson defense paid off with less than 1 minute remaining.
Hampshire earned a corner kick and sent their team leader in assists, Izzy Blomquist (17), to take the kick.
The scoreboard displayed 20 seconds left in the game and coach Crane called out “Moses - Moses.”
“Izzy is the coolest athlete I’ve ever coached in 26 years. She didn’t rush anything and made sure we were set in our play,” said Crane.
Blomquist booted the ball on a rope to Hampshire’s leading scorer Hannah Ault (15), and Ault bulldozed her way through traffic and used her body to put the ball in the back of the net with 13 seconds remaining in the game.
“Phenomenal Hannah doesn’t worry about traffic, she runs through traffic, she got her stomach on it and it went in.”
Undefeated Season
Make no mistake, this is the best Trojan girls team in history and the undefeated Trojans (14-0-4) are eager to repeat the feat that took place in 2019, winning a sectional championship at Rannells Field.
“Last time we hosted, we had a tremendous crowd,” said Crane.
“It was the best crowd that has ever been here. These girls deserve to have the stands packed.”
On Monday evening, the Washington Patriots beat Jefferson 1-0 in double-overtime to advance to the sectional title game.
Coach Crane shared his thoughts on how to beat Washington.
“They have a couple of girls that can kick it really deep, so we have to play them tight really deeper than we play normal teams,” said Crane.
“We know that Washington is an extremely good team. We are trying to make sure that we have possession ahead of us, not behind us.”
The girls sectional title bout against Washington will kickoff at 5 p.m. o
