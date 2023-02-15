HHS sophomore captures second consecutive state title
PARKERSBURG – As a freshman in 2022, Trojan wrestler Kaylie Hall pinned both of her opponents in the first period to capture Hampshire High’s first ever West Virginia High School Girls Wrestling State Championship.
This year the defending champ showed up in Parkersburg and repeated her dominant performance, pinning both of her challengers in less than 45 seconds to retain the crown.
“I was confident in my ability, but I never like to underestimate an opponent,” said Hall on her mindset entering the tournament.
Hall earned the No. 1 seed in the 165-pound weight class and received a bye into the semifinals where she faced Sophie Diaz (Brooke), who defeated Hailynn Powell (Princeton) in the quarterfinals.
In the time it takes to pour a cup of espresso, Hall pinned Diaz in 22 seconds.
“She probably hasn’t seen me wrestle before, so I came out aggressive and I don’t think she was expecting that,” said Hall on her approach to pinning Diaz.
After punching her ticket into the finals, Hall waited to find out her next opponent.
On the bottom side of the bracket, No. 2 seeded Carlee Vanatter-Grove (Shady Spring) defeated No. 3 Chelsea Mills (East Hardy) in the semifinals for the chance to wrestle Hall in the title bout.
Although the opponent was different, Hall’s strategy on how to win remained the same – attack fast.
“Come out aggressive and don’t give her time to do something first,” explained Hall.
The Trojan phenom wasted no time in establishing her force in the ring, physically jostling Vanatter-Grove out of the ring in under 10 seconds.
After the reset, it was all gas, no brakes for Hall as she tallied 2 points for a takedown at the 30-second mark. With the Shady Spring grappler on her belly, Hall used a power half which elevated Vanatter-Groves inside foot.
To get the pin, Hall used the far-arm near-knee technique, and the referee slapped the mat at the 43-second mark to signal victory.
“I just saw it in that moment,” said Hall on her decision to use the old school move.
After earning her second straight state championship, Hall remained humble and composed without celebration or theatrics.
