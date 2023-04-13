Applemen, Indians and Cougars keep HHS winless
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The month of March was unkind to the Trojan softball squad as all seven contests resulted in a loss.
The arrival of April hasn’t been any easier as HHS played four games against eastern panhandle schools last week.
Musselman 12 HHS 3
The Applemen outhit Hampshire 10-5, scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the sixth to capture a 12-3 victory on Tuesday last week. Freshman Ava Call led HHS with 2 hits and 1 RBI. Mary Orndorff, Molly McVicker and Dakota Strawderman each added 1 hit.
Berkeley Springs 16 HHS 0
The Berkeley Springs pitching combo of sophomore Alaira Harington and senior Emily Schultz kept Hampshire guessing at the plate all game long. Indian hurlers allowed just 1 hit in 5 innings.
In the bottom of the 4th inning, HHS trailed 13-0. Mary Orndorrf recorded Hampshire’s lone hit reaching base on a short pop fly.
The Indians posted crooked numbers on the scoreboard in four out of five innings, totaling 14 hits and 16 runs. [crooked numbers are digits higher than 0 and 1]
“We just didn’t show up to play,” admitted Hampshire coach Kevin Combs.
“We can compete at this level, and that’s what I want to do, compete. Don’t hand teams things, make them earn things.”
Jefferson 11 HHS 3
After the lopsided shutout on Thursday evening, Hampshire regrouped quickly as perennial power and sectional opponent Jefferson paid a visit to Sunrise Summit on Friday night.
“I definitely felt a different energy level when the girls arrived at the field,” said coach Combs.
“They knew what they were up against. But the key is to bring that same energy level game in and game out.”
After three innings of play, Hampshire managed to stay within striking distance of Jefferson, trailing 5-0. In the bottom of the fourth, leadoff batter Ava Call singled on a line drive to right field. With Call on first and 1 out in the inning, Dakota Strawderman stepped into the batter’s box. The powerful lefty wasted no time and uncorked a mean swing on the first pitch. Strawderman’s bat crushed the yellow ball, sending it over the right field fence for her first home run of the season.
“I was like, yep, this is the one and went for it,” said Strawderman on why she swung at the first pitch.
“I didn’t even know it was a home run until I got to first base, then I was like ‘Oh my!’”
As Strawderman jogged around the bases, she had a smile that stretched from ear to ear.
“It just makes you feel 100-times better,” said Strawderman on the home run boosting her confidence.
Coach Combs echoed Strawderman’s sentiments on the injection of energy from the smash hit.
“When a kid gets a hold of one that has been working her tail off, it means everything to the team,” said Combs.
Hampshire used that momentum and manufactured another run in the bottom of the fourth when Mary Orndorff reached base with a single. Orndorff took advantage of an error and reached scoring position. Destiny Skipper laid down a bunt that scored Orndorff to trim Jefferson’s lead 9-3.
The Cougars added 2 more runs in the top of the fifth to wrap up the first game of the doubleheader 11-3.
Jefferson 20 HHS 6
In the second leg of the doubleheader, the Cougar offense continued to be hot, notching 2 runs in the top of the first. Hampshire responded with 3 runs in the bottom half of the opening frame, highlighted by Mary Orndorff’s line drive to right field scoring Olivia Baxter and Ava Call. Destiny Skipper smacked a double that scored Orndorff to give HHS a 3-2 lead.
Unfortunately, the lead evaporated quickly as Jefferson scored the next 11 runs. Midway through the fifth, the Trojans trailed 13-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, HHS had runners on second and third with Skipper at the plate. Skipper hit her second double of the game scoring Strawderman and Orndorff to trim the Cougar lead down to seven, 13-6.
Jefferson scored 7 more runs in the sixth inning, to finalize the game, 20-6.
