Sports stories to keep an eye on in 2021
2020 was a year full of struggles for Hampshire County sports, but there were a few bright spots, including Chris Lucas winning his 3rd straight regional championship, Cali Kobasiar setting records in the pool and the Trojan volleyball team defending their sectional crown.
Although sports are currently benched until March 1, there is optimism heading into 2021 with several players and teams ready to make some noise. With that said, here are a few of the many storylines to watch in 2020.
Who will be the 1st Trojan athlete to win an event on the new track?
Assuming spring sports will happen in 2021, perhaps the signature moment of the season will be the return of track meets to Hampshire High. The last time the Trojans hosted a high school track meet was in April of 2015 at the Steve Method Invitational. Five years have passed and Hampshire is ready to resume hosting events, assuming the rubberized track will be completed in time for the season.
With the delay of spring sports, the finishing touches on the Rannells Field project should be completed well before the season begins.
The Trojans will surely be excited to show off their new digs at Rannells Field, but which individual athlete will lay claim to the Hampshire history books? In girls soccer, Kaleigh Hott had the honor of scoring the 1st goal on the new turf while Alex Hott scored the 1st touchdown for the Trojan gridders.
Technically, the 1st football player to score points on the new surface was Christian Hicks, as he booted a 22-yard Field Goal in the 1st quarter of the Buckhannon-Upshur game.
Christian Hicks comes to mind as one of the leading candidates to win the 1st event on the new track, whether it be in hurdles or discus.
Will a vaccine be required to play sports?
It’s impossible to escape the topic of Covid when asking questions about what will happen with sports in 2021. Currently vaccine distribution is underway with plans of teachers receiving shots sometime soon.
Since school employees will be vaccinated and the health of students of utmost concern, will preventive measures be installed that mandate vaccination in order to attend school and/or play sports?
Or perhaps, will the Covid vaccine become part of the mandatory physical in order to play sports?
Obviously, there will be significant pushback to anything that is mandated and the legality to enforce such provisions will be challenged, but it is not inconceivable that proof of vaccination will be required to shoot hoops.
With the new 4-class basketball system in place, can the boys basketball team win their new sectional?
Hampshire is designated class AAA in basketball for the next 2 years and former sectional rivals, Washington and Jefferson, will compete in class AAAA.
On the boys side of the realignment, the Trojans will compete in region 1 section 2 along with Berkeley Springs, Keyser and Trinity Christian.
It’s no secret the boys have consistently struggled in the postseason, therefore, the creation of a new and perhaps easier sectional will allow the opportunity for more postseason success.
In addition, the Hampshire basketball program continues to improve under 3rd year coach Danny Alkire and the team this year is led by senior Drew Keckley, a 3-year starter for the Trojans. The shot making ability of senior Trevor Sardo combined with the hustle and intensity of Mikhi Anderson will make the Trojans a formidable opponent when it comes tournament time.
Keep an eye out on Zack Hill in the paint as he continues to develop his footwork and craftiness around the glass.
Are sports in WVSDB’s future?
The elimination of the WVSDB athletic director position after the 2020 school year might be the canary in the coal mine, so to speak, as athletics hang in the balance.
Now the responsibilities of scheduling games and the management of teams will fall on the lap of the principal, who already has a plate full of tasks overflowing. Well, that is to say, if there was a current and active principal on campus.
Right now the principal position remains open and athletics have become somewhat of an afterthought during the pandemic.
Given the decreasing enrollment, lack of administration, outdated facilities, high cost of travel and difficulties scheduling games, it is fair to wonder if athletics have a future with the Raiders and Lions.
Can the Trojan baseball squad knock off Jefferson and win sectionals?
The toughest part of forecasting the 2021 season is predicting the progress of teams that didn’t play in 2020. Hampshire had talent dotting the roster last season but it was young and unproven. With the cancellation of spring sports, that talent did not have an opportunity to develop and team chemistry was never established. While this might be detrimental to growth, the same is true for Jefferson, too.
In fact, the loss of the 2020 season might be more harmful to the Cougars than the Trojans. Hampshire only lost 2 seniors from last year’s team, Matt Kerns and Ethan Champ, therefore, the main core remains intact.
Look for Tra Bryson, Alex Hott and Cohen Mowery to be tossing strikes from the mound. Wes and Grant Landis will be forces at the plate and consistent defensively.
Seniors Trevor Sardo and Drew Keckley are all around good athletes that can contribute everywhere. Also keep an eye out for Asher Landis, Austin Wright, Austin Eglinger and Colin Hott. This team has the talent to beat Jefferson in the postseason.
Will 2021 finally be the year the Trojans beat up the bully of the Eastern Panhandle? ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.