SUNRISE SUMMIT – Coach Danny Alkire is entering his 4th season at the helm of the Trojan boys basketball program and for the 1st time in his tenure, the Trojans have changed roles from the hunters to the hunted.
Now with a target on their back and lofty expectations entering the 2021-22 season, the mentality has changed for HHS. Nevertheless, coach Alkire doesn’t mind.
“With regards to that as a coaching role and to the team, I would rather have that as motivation than being the underdog,” said Alkire.
“However, it’s a double whammy at the same time. We are flipping almost everything we had. The people that created the environment to be hunted are not here. Now it’s going to be fresh meat.”
Well the fresh meat got a taste of life as a varsity hooper last week as the Hedgesville Eagles came to town for a scrimmage.
“We started off timid, hurrying through things and rushing through things,” said Alkire.
“I think it was nerves with that inexperience coming through.”
As Alkire suggested, this Trojan team is inexperienced, with only 1 starter returning to the lineup, PG Alex Hott. Senior PF Zack Hill did see some quality minutes last season, but his role is expected to increase dramatically this year.
One of the areas the Trojans need to work on is hesitating with the ball on the offensive end.
“That comes with time,” said Alkire on how to fix the hesitation issue.
“I showed them film from last year where we were making 12-15 passes before getting a shot up. That’s where we need to get to.”
Alkire’s starting lineup heading into the season consists of PF Easton Shanholtz, PF Zack Hill, PG Alex Hott, SF Ashton Haslacker, SG Mason Hott.
“I’ll tell you right now that plenty of guys will have an opportunity to step up as we get roles figured out,” Alkire said.
“As we get more into the season, we might get a tighter core.”
The 2021-22 campaign started last night for the Trojans as they played against Keyser in Tornado Alley.
The home opener for the Trojans is on Friday, Dec. 10 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. against Frankfort.
Last season the Trojans swept Mineral County teams winning all 4 regular season games.
Next Tuesday will be a unique challenge for the Trojans as they will play a game at 2 p.m. on Sunrise Summit against Moorefield in front of the entire school.
Stay tuned to the Hampshire Review Facebook page, the Hampshire Review app and website for scores and highlights from the Trojans.
HHS Boys basketball
Last week
Scrimmage vs. Hedgesville
Record: 0-0 overall
This week
Opponent: Keyser
When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 7
Where: Keyser
Opponent: Frankfort
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10
Where: Sunrise Summit
Opponent: Moorefield
When: 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14
Where: Sunrise Summit
