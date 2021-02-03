Last week, we spent some time diving into the basic rules and regulations for states where tags primarily need to be drawn, which just so happens to be the majority of western states. This week, we are going to dive a little deeper into the basics of how different application systems work and what it means for us as hunters. If you are a person who hopes to someday travel to hunt mule deer, elk, antelope, etc., you will most likely have to apply and draw a tag before being able to take the “trip of a lifetime.”
There are “limited entry” tags for species all over the country, but for the sake of this article, I am going to focus on the most popular, which are mule deer and elk in the west. Before making any plans to go out west it is important to understand the 3 different systems in which tags are allocated.
1. Over the Counter (OTC) – Basically, a person can roll up to any place that sells licenses and purchase a tag for whatever species they want to hunt. Here in W. Va., we are very familiar with this system, as it is how all of our tags are sold, with the exception of a few State Park hunts that are given out every year. There are very few western states that have true OTC tag systems. In fact, Colorado and Idaho are the only 2 states that have any sort of OTC bull elk permits, and there are only select units in each state that have OTC tags. In Idaho you must purchase your permit long before departing, as they only allow a certain amount of tags per unit and it is 1st-come, 1st-serve, meaning you need to buy the tag as soon as you can.
2. Preference Points – A preference point system is a draw system in which the person who applies with the most points draws the tag. People can build points in 2 ways: either apply for the tag and not draw, thus being awarded a point, or in some cases, a person can simply buy a point outright without having to apply. Western states such as Wyoming, Oregon and certain units in Colorado, as well as Midwestern states such as Iowa and Kansas, all operate on a true preference point system. Each state has a breakdown on units and each unit requires a different amount of points to draw based on how many points that people have when they apply for the units. There are some units in each state that only take 1 or 2 points to draw, while there are also some units in Colorado and Wyoming that may take as many as 22-25 points to draw. Yes, you read that correctly. Some units require over 20 years of applying to simply draw a tag.
3. Bonus Points – A bonus point system is set up similar to a preference points system, where you apply or buy a point, but instead of the tags only going to the highest point holder, it goes to a random number that is drawn. Bonus points are built like lottery tickets, meaning the more points you have, the more chances you have to draw. If a person has 8 bonus points, their name gets thrown into the hat 8 times, whereas the person with no points, only has their name in that hat 1 time. States with a bonus point system include Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Utah (sort of). Each unit gives out 2-3 tags in a preference point style, where the people with the most points receive tags, then the rest of the allotted tags get thrown into the bonus point system. Let’s say that there are 10 tags for a specific unit, roughly 2 of those tags will go to the people who have the most points, while the other 8 are drawn in lottery fashion. I personally like this system a lot, because it gives everyone a chance, regardless of accumulated points. It seems like every year there is a story of how someone drew an extremely difficult unit with zero points.
4. New Mexico – I did not include New Mexico in the “3 types of tags” because they have a true lottery system, unlike every other state. There are no preference, or bonus points. Basically everyone applies for the license, and they draw names from the hat. This means that a person who has only applied for 2 years, has the same draw odds as someone who has been applying for 20 years. It really is the luck of the draw.
The different types of tags and draw systems majorly impact the way that your application strategy should be handled. In my opinion, a person should pick 3-4 tags, then build toward them each year with hopes of drawing them in different phases. For example, I am building points in Wyoming and Utah for both deer and elk. I plan to build deer points in Wyoming for 5-7 years, then cash them in on the highest draw odds with the points that I have, then repeat that cycle. In Utah, I plan to build points for 15-20 years, that way I can go on a “once in a lifetime” hunt when I am in my 40’s. With that being said, I also intend to hunt in OTC units in Colorado and Idaho a few times, as well as pick up a few tags that are relatively easy to draw, meaning they only require 1-3 points. While all of this is going on, I also intend to start applying for New Mexico every year, because it is always possible that I’ll get lucky and pull 1 of those tags as well.
The important thing to do when beginning to build an application strategy is decide what your goals are. If your goal is to simply hunt as much and as many western states possible, you might not want to save a whole bunch of points for hard to draw units. Instead, build a few points in a bunch of states, then cash them in as soon as you can. If you only want to hunt for a big, giant animals, you may have to bite the bullet and build a ton of points for a few different states, like I plan to do with Utah. On the other hand, I hope to hunt Wyoming quite a few times, which is why I plan to cash my points much sooner.
We are currently in the heart of “application season.” Each state has different application dates and the easiest way to remember all of them is to do a bit of research, then set reminders in your phone or write them down on a calendar. I have always heard that it is important to apply early in the application period, as the closer you get to the end date, the more problems that arise, such as website crashes and lost mail, as it seems like a lot of people wait until the last minute to apply.
Applying for different states is something that I look forward to. This year, I should finally draw my 1st limited entry tag, which is an Iowa whitetail archery tag. I’ve got 5 points built up and am excited to finally throw my name in the hat this year. The most important thing when it comes to drawing a phenomenal tag is getting started with the process. You will never draw an unbelievable tag if you don’t get started with building points or applying to limited entry units. o
