SUNRISE SUMMIT – Oct. 16, 2021. That’s the last time the Trojans tasted defeat during the regular season (a loss to Bishop Walsh 4-2.)
Since then, Coach Crane and his crew have dominated their competition in the regular season outscoring opponents 114-12. This week was no different as Hampshire (5-0) rolled over Frankfort 10-3 and Berkeley Springs 9-0.
Ten goals were scored for Hampshire and all 10 were off the foot of someone different. Nevaeh Church, Izzy Blomquist, Emma Wrye, Colleen Hott, Juelean Dixon, Alyssa Strother, Ava Gray, Angel Hahn, Jullian Thomas and Mackenzie Sullivan each had 1 goal.
Facing a team like Frankfort that has struggled recently, the game against the Falcons was an opportunity to give substitutes plenty of varsity time.
“They were sharing the ball,” pointed out coach Crane.
Alyssa Strother led HHS with 3 assists while Nevaeh Church had 2. Izzy Blomquist and Sarah Fagga contributed 1 each.
The game against the Indians should’ve been lopsided in favor of Hampshire and, as the result shows, it was.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t plenty of learning opportunities for the Trojans as backups saw action throughout the game.
Della Knight, Jaleigh Dixon and Emma Wrye scored 2 goals each, while Izzy Blomquist, Colleen Hott and Sarah Fagga added 1.
Della Knight and Izzy Blomquist led the way with 2 assists, while Emma Wrye, Lynnea Clark, Sofia Brake and Bailey Saville each added 1.
“Della having 2 assists and Izzy having 2 assists is proof of sharing and not being a headhunter to go score,” said Crane.
Coach Crane pointed out after the game it was Fagga’s first varsity goal.
“That’s a special moment,” said Crane about Fagga’s goal.
“Our bench went crazy for her.”
Another standout performer was Colleen Hott who tallied her goal off a corner. “Very happy for Colleen,” said Crane.
“She doesn’t get many goal opportunities because she plays in the back, but she ran all the way through and got on the other end of it.”
The Trojans took some time off during labor to get rested and healed for some tough opponents ahead.
“We are pretty banged up right now,” said Crane.
“We just want to get healthy and at the same time stay hungry, because the rest of the schedule is going to be very tough.”
Next up for Hampshire is a road game on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. o
