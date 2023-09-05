Nevaeh Church

Nevaeh Church scores a goal. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Oct. 16, 2021. That’s the last time the Trojans tasted defeat during the regular season (a loss to Bishop Walsh 4-2.) 

Since then, Coach Crane and his crew have dominated their competition in the regular season outscoring opponents 114-12. This week was no different as Hampshire (5-0) rolled over Frankfort 10-3 and Berkeley Springs 9-0.

