The front-page article in the Hampshire Review last week “Bitcoin miner wants to power up in Romney” garnished 83 comments on Facebook with a wide range of views.
“Just because someone may not understand Bitcoin, doesn’t mean it’s bad.”
“This would be good for the area and getting people exposure to cryptocurrencies.”
“I absolutely don’t trust Bitcoin. Too many scams.”
Whether or not cryptocurrency appeals to you as an investment tool, that’s a debate for another day.
The focus of this column is more simplistic: is cryptomining a good fit for Hampshire County?
Let’s explore some areas of interest:
What is cryptocurrency mining?
J. Mark Goode, CEO of the Blockchain Power Corporation, expressed interest in acquiring three to five acres in the Romney Business Park to set up banks of computers that participate in a network of 3 million computers creating/tracking bitcoin. According to Goode, “calling what they do ‘mining’ is inaccurate – no mining is involved.”
The term “mining” has two distinct definitions:
1. The process of extracting useful materials from the earth (coal, gold, silver, etc.).
2. The process of obtaining units of a cryptocurrency by running a computer process to solve specific mathematical problems.
Let me amend Mr. Goode’s comment using his company’s own words.
The mission statement of Blockchain Power Corporation is: Environmentally conscious BPC will convert a blend of energy resources into hash power for efficient, low-cost and sustainable Bitcoin mining.
So, contrary to Goode’s assessment, calling BPC a “mining” organization is accurate. BPC mines cryptocurrency, not coal.
Bitcoins and Blockchains
Bitcoin, the most widespread of cryptocurrencies, is categorized as a digital currency. Cryptocurrency transactions are maintained and a network of three million computers generates new units of currency, operating independently of a central bank.
These digital currencies are “mined” by computers that perform the energy-intensive work of validating transactions and adding them to a digital ledger, called the blockchain.
The concept of digital mining is similar to mining coal; it’s a matter of who gets to the commodity first. In Bitcoin mining, super computers race against each other to be the first to validate a block of transactions. The reward for being first, a miner receives a share of a Bitcoin. In order to better the odds, crypto miners continue to purchase more and more computers, which in turn, increases their odds of receiving more Bitcoin shares.
Simply put, more computers means more demand for power.
This unrelenting requirement for electricity was one reason China banned crypto mining.
How much power is needed?
According to BPC’s website, last year (2022) BPC constructed and activated two mining sites in West Virginia with an initial capacity of 15 megawatts (MW), each expandable to 100 MW.
How much is 1 MW? One megawatt equals one million watts or 1,000 kilowatts, roughly enough electricity for the instantaneous demand of 750 homes at once.
For reference, the Warrior Run coal power plant in South Cumberland (Mexico Farms), has a generating capacity of 205 MW.
BPC states each data center location will be supported by 10 MW to 100 MW of power.
Therefore the power demand of one BPC crypto mine equates to:
10 MW = 7,500 homes – The minimum level of a BPC mine
15 MW = 11,250 homes – The current level of BPC’s two active mines in WV
50 MW = 37,500 homes – The levels of BPC’s next two sites in WV
100 MW = 75,000 homes – The maximum level of a BPC mine
The CEO of BPC has already addressed the incredible amount of electricity required.
Goode said First Energy offered to set up a high-voltage line run directly to the installation, so there should be no impact on other customers.
Call me skeptical, but that seems illogical.
Last December a brutal ice storm crippled Hampshire’s power grid and left many residents without power for days and weeks. According to Potomac Edison they restored power to around 30,000 customers during this local “State of Emergency.”
Brian “Tad” Malcolm, director of Hampshire County Homeland Security and Emergency Management mentioned, “It was such a struggle because the electrical grid is such a specified, trained profession.”
Is putting additional strain on an antiquated power grid in the best interest of Hampshire County residents?
Safe to assume that Potomac Edison (First Energy) would prioritize the electrical needs of the Bitcoin mine considering it would be their largest customer by far.
According to the CNN’s article “How the blare of a crypto mine woke up this Blue Ridge Mountain town,” folks from Cherokee County, North Carolina (population 29,167) lost power from that very same winter storm in December. Cherokee residents were plunged into darkness, while the power-hungry crypto mine kept humming.
“They shut us down on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day every hour for anywhere from 15 to 45 minutes to an hour,” resident Ron Wright told CNN. “Well, once your power goes down, your heat pumps go off and pipes freeze. But less than one mile away is crypto, allowed to run on the low end. As soon as the power came back, boom! They’re cranking before we are.”
Environmental impact
The massive demand for power has other unintended consequences. In simple terms, the more power used, the more coal is burned. Let’s leave politics out of this discussion, but simply put, more energy requires more coal. More coal consumed means more carbon emissions.
One study published in Popular Science found that from 2016 to 2021, each U.S. dollar worth of Bitcoin mined caused 35 cents worth of climate damage. Many startup Bitcoin mines have built solar farms to offset the power requirements from power plants burning coal. BPC did not mention any investment in a solar, wind or hydropower facility to offset demands of coal.
Location and noise pollution
After countries like Egypt, China and Kosova outlawed crypto mining, miners sought out places where power is cheap, with minimal land use or noise regulations, with weak enforcement.
BPC, which is based out of Miami, Fla., circled the Mountain state as their primary place to invest in mines and Hampshire County fit the bill.
As stated in the Hampshire Review, BPC plans to build a crypto mine using shipping containers that hold banks of computers (rigs) that run 24/7, every day of the year.
Goode pointed out that BPC did not want to build his mine at a location with people living next door due to sound, “even though it’s just fans.”
But once again, “just fans” is misleading. These aren’t oscillating fans or box fans available for purchase at Lowes. Industrial mine cooling fans cost thousands of dollars and generate a loud hum (think jet engine fan).
In Murphy, N.C., the crypto mine created sounds for nearby residents ranging from 55-85 decibels depending on the weather (85 decibels is comparable to a food blender or a subway train).
In addition to the high volume of noise, the whir never stopped. The rural folks living within the Blue Ridge Mountains were accustomed to hearing the beautiful sounds of nature, like birds, frogs and insects. Prior to the crypto mine, the town of Murphy was a serene and peaceful place to live. However, after the crypto mine became active, the constant humming created an “ecological dead zone” disorientating wildlife of all kinds.
The article from CNN also points out the high hums from the crypto mine can be heard as far as five miles away.
That’s why I’m so confused on the proposed location of the crypto mine. Hundreds of residents live within a five-mile radius of the Romney Business Park. In addition, a huge tourist attraction like the Potomac Eagle, which relies on the serenity of nature to attract customers, would be based just a few hundred yards away from the nonstop noise.
Fast forward a couple years, the brand new South Branch Elementary School will be within an earshot of the crypto mine.
What about revenue and jobs?
As mentioned in the article, Goode promised Hampshire County would receive revenue from taxes on equipment and the property sale/lease.
That should be true. Nevertheless, the cryptomining industry is still in its infancy and standard practices differ from state-to-state.
In New York, a law passed in Nov. 2022 bans cryptocurrency mining that use fossil fuels from receiving or renewing operating permits.
According to Bloomberg Tax Research, the cryptocurrency tax laws in West Virginia would be classified as having no guidance, precisely stating, “West Virginia does not specifically address the sales and use taxes implications of virtual currency, such as Bitcoin” (although West Virginia generally imposes sales and use taxes on sales of tangible personal property and services).
The lack of taxes, the lack of regulation and affordable/available power is what makes West Virginia attractive for Bitcoin Miners.
Goode promised 10 to 12 local jobs for technicians, which sounds encouraging, however, there are some concerns with that figure as well. Are these jobs permanent or temporary? What skillset is needed? Is it just security?
According to BPC, the company is talking with an unspecified university in the state to jointly establish a Blockchain Power Academy, which will offer practical training on blockchain software programming and Bitcoin mining technical support. The certified students will be eligible for applying for job positions with BPC.
However, at this time, Blockchain Power Academy is nothing more than a loose thought.
I Googled “Blockchain Power Academy in West Virginia” and the search yielded no results.
A good fit?
On the surface, Bitcoin mining may appear attractive for Hampshire County. The Romney Business Park adds a new tenant, new jobs are created and additional sources of revenue, albeit small, are created for the county.
Yet, after weighing a multitude of factors, (noise, location, environment and power demand) I believe the proposed Bitcoin mine is a poor fit for the residents and lifestyles of Hampshire Countians. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.