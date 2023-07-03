MORGANTOWN – With the 2023 West Virginia University football season opener just over two months away, the Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that mini-packages will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 5, at 9 a.m.
Tickets will be available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum.
Two mini-packages will be available, each featuring three games at a significant savings over the single-game price for those contests.
Fans can choose the Gold mini-package, which consists of the Pitt, Oklahoma State and Cincinnati games, or the Blue mini-package, which features Pitt, Texas Tech and BYU. Both packages begin at $205, with prices varying based on seat location and availability.
Fans are encouraged to utilize the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ option on WVUGAME.com. The seats available online at WVUGAME.com are the best available at the time, pending completion of season ticket sales.
As part of the four-tier pricing system, prices will be based on where fans want to sit in Milan Puskar Stadium.
The red tier-one sections are priced the highest, followed by tickets in the gold tier-two sections and orange tier-three sections, which are priced at a mid-point. Green tier-four sections are the lowest priced seats for a 2023 mini-package ticket.
Single-game tickets for all home games, excluding Pitt and West Virginia’s road contests at Penn State, TCU, Houston, UCF, Oklahoma and Baylor will go on sale in the coming weeks. At this time, tickets for the Pitt game are only available by purchasing season tickets, a gold mini-package, or blue mini-package.
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has released its 2023 football home game promotional schedule for this fall at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The home opener against Duquesne on Sept. 9 is a Coca-Cola Family Day. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for as low as $150 per Family Day package. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
WVU will play its third night game of the season on Sept. 16 when it hosts Pitt, for the first time since 2011, at Milan Puskar Stadium at 7:30 p.m. The Backyard Brawl matchup will be the Stripe the Stadium game.
Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper-level student sections are encouraged to wear gold to the game.
Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower-level student sections are encouraged to wear blue to the game.
The annual Gold Rush game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 when the Mountaineers face Texas Tech, presented by GoMart. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear gold to the game. That morning before kickoff, the 2023 WVU Sports Hall of Fame class induction ceremony will take place in the Caperton Indoor Facility. The event is free and open to the public.
All alumni and friends are invited back to Morgantown on Oct. 21 as the Mountaineers welcome Oklahoma State for Homecoming, presented by Diversified Energy.
All fans are encouraged to wear blue Mountaineer gear as West Virginia battles BYU on True Blue Saturday, Nov. 4. The game, presented by WVU Medicine, will also be Military Appreciation Day and round out Mountaineer Week celebration on campus.
WVU’s final home game against Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 18, will be Senior Day, presented by Encova Insurance.
