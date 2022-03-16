WHEELING - Earlier this month, the Hampshire Trojan boys soccer team competed in a spring soccer tournament at Highland Sports Arena hosted by Wheeling Park.
The Trojans finished 2nd in group play just behind Wheeling Park which earned them a spot in the playoffs.
Out of 20 teams competing in the tournament, Hampshire finished in 7th overall.
“The Wheeling Park tournament was an excellent venue to continue working on skills and to see many different schools we don’t ordinarily play,” said HHS coach Robby Hott.
Playing against unfamiliar opponents that have success year-after-year in the top flight class of soccer from around the Mountain State should prove beneficial for these current and future Trojans.
The Trojan team was combined off players ranging from 8th grade to 11th grade. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.