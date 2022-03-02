On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the West Virginia Senate voted on SB 586, which relates to athletic eligibility of transfer students. A total of 34 votes were cast with 31 Yea’s and 3 Nay’s. The approval sent the bill to House Education where the status remains pending.
Senate Bill 586 states:
“Prior to the 2022-2023 school year, the WVSSAC should allow students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility 1 time during a student’s 4 years of secondary school, inclusive of grades 9 through 12.
The intent of this rule is to not require a student to undergo 1 year of athletic ineligibility if the student transfers secondary schools during or after the student’s 9th grade year.”
Due to the sheer roster size of a football team, perhaps no sport will be affected more by this rule than football.
With SB 586 on the table and not yet signed into law, I reached out to 5 football coaches ranging from rural class A schools to urban class AAA schools.
Here are their thoughts on SB 586.
Coach: Aaron Rule
School: Hampshire
Class: AAA
Enrollment: 894
County population: Hampshire – 22,629
“From the time I took the position of Head Coach here at Hampshire High School, I knew my largest obstacle would be distance traveled for many students.
What I did not anticipate was coaches from other schools ‘recruiting’ our student-athletes. I could see someone who lives very close to the county line heading to Keyser, East Hardy or Moorefield. That would be because of the proximity and how far they would have to travel to school.
I feel if this Bill is passed, many coaches in rural areas where schools are close in proximity will be fighting for student-athletes and high school will be just as bad as the NFL with free agency and collegiately with the transfer portal.
I feel for those schools and for those coaches who do it the right way. If a student is going to go to a school for academic reasons, they have done all their research and that is the high school they want to be at for their full 4 years.
If they decide they wish to leave, it is solely because they are unhappy athletically or want to transfer where everything seems to be better such as uniforms, facilities, social media attention or wins. I am in no way for the passing of this bill.”
Coach: Derek Stephen
School: Keyser
Class: AA
Enrollment: 672
County population: Mineral – 26,616
“Concerning the bill, I’m teetering both ways. I feel that the bill could open up a can of worms and make the rich richer and weaken the teams in the middle of the road. I still have a lot more questions that I need answered that would definitely sway me to one side or the other. For example, can you cross county lines, or do you have to stay in county or do you get one regardless of where you want to go?
If you get an address change, can you move without penalty as well, or will that count as your transfer? As far as how it would affect Mineral County, I think it depends on which team is ‘up’ in the county at the time who it would benefit the most. If one school is on a better run and gets more of the transfers, will that plummet the other team? I feel that our rivalry in Mineral County in all sports is top-notch and I would hate for that to be tarnished.”
Coach: Sean Biser
School: Morgantown
Class: AAA
Enrollment: 1,851
County population: Monongalia – 105,495
“I look at what the transfer portal is going to for college athletics, and it really makes me take a hard look at this bill. I’m really concerned about its possible impact on high school athletics in our state. There are a lot of factors that go into Senate Bill 586. I understand that everyone wants to be in the best situation for him or herself athletically. I made a legitimate move going into my youngest son’s senior year because I changed jobs.
He attended a different school as a senior, and it worked out for him, but the grass is not always greener somewhere else. We could potentially see athletes attend and play for 3 to 4 different schools in their career, or perhaps multiple schools in 1 year. How will those types of moves be handled academically?
Trying to match up classes and credits could be a nightmare. I don’t really see a lot of positives. Kids can choose going into the 9th grade where they want to go. You can also make a bona-fide move. I really don’t think the people that are pushing this bill understand what it is like to be a high school coach, teacher or administrator.
We could see the end of playing for your hometown team. Are we going to have NIL next in high school athletics?”
Coach: Donny Evans
School: Petersburg
Class: A
Enrollment: 432
County population: Grant – 11,382
“Regardless of the bill being passed or not, our coaching philosophy will not change. We will coach those who are in our program and continue to push them to strive for success on and off the field. We have to do and motivate our players to be the best they can be.
If we can get football in our student athletes’ top 5 priorities and our student athletes are growing, developing and competing at a high level, then this bill will not have a negative impact on our program.
As a parent, I see it gives our student athletes options and opportunities to be successful if a program/school is not going in the right direction.”
Coach: Matt Altobello
School: Moorefield
Class: A
Enrollment: 447
County population: Hardy – 13,812
“If a student-athlete and his/her parent/guardian deem a transfer a positive academic move, then I am all for that. If a specialized program is offered at one school and not another, why not afford a student the chance to participate in that program of interest?
Transferring based solely on athletics is a whole different subject. There are too many questions that come in to play. Will there be funds put aside by the legislature to hire a non-biased Compliance Officer at each school to make sure they are following the rules?
What will this bill open the door for next, paying players, etc.? I think we need to make our focus the players that are in our school right now and developing them academically and athletically to the best of our abilities.”
Conclusion
As you can tell, the views on SB 586 range from positive to negative. Due to the complexity of the issue, my stance would change depending upon my situation.
If I’m a parent looking out for the best interest of my child and I believe transferring schools would help them out significantly, then I would want SB 586 in play. However, if I am a coach that is trying to build a program, it is imperative that talented athletes stay within school borders.
Whatever the final decision will be, the discussion of athletic transfers is here to stay. o

