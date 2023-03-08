Larry See

The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2023 begins on Tuesday, April 11, when we travel to Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield for the first of our six qualifiers. 

The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $25, and the first tee times begin at 1 p.m. The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.