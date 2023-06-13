Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is offering a series of Summer Sports Clinics in June and July. The clinics will be scheduled as follows:
June 19 and 20: Football; Grades 3 through 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at Rannells Field; Registration Fee is $20.
June 20 and 21: Volleyball; Grades 3,4, and 5 from 8 until 10 a.m.; Grades 6 and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $20.
June 22: Boys’ Basketball; Grades 2, 3, and 4 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $10.
June 23: Boys’ Basketball; Grades 5, 6, and 7 from 8 until 11 a.m. at the HHS Gym; Registration Fee is $10.
June 27 and 28: Girls’ Basketball; Grades 2 through 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at the HHS gym; Registration Fee is $20.
July 17-20: Swimming; Grades 3, 4, and 5: from 5 until 6 p.m.; Grades 6 and 7 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the Hampshire Wellness Center; Registration Fee is $40.
(All grade levels are for the 2023-2024 school year.)
The clinics will be run by the HHS Head Coaches in each sport and will focus on both individual and team fundamentals and skills.
There are three ways to register for the clinics. You may register online on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, by filling out and sending the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
You may register in person at the HCP&R office, which is located at 90 North High Street in Romney, any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted the first day of the clinic. Don’t miss out on this chance to learn how to play your favorite sports the Trojan Way.
South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks
The 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Wapocoma Campground on South Branch River Road, south of Romney, with the first acts set to appear at 11 a.m.
The Festival has attracted an impressive lineup of some of the finest Bluegrass entertainers in the country, including Appalachian Road Show, Dunlap & Mabe, the Country Current United States Navy Band, Springfield Exit and Volume Five.
Admission to the Festival is $5 per person age 12 and up. No pets, ATV’s, golf carts, or alcohol are allowed in the concert area. Also, tents and high-backed chairs are prohibited in the concert area.
Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this great event. I know you’ll be glad that you did!
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is available for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, a private conference room, and a state-of-the-art sound system.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.como
