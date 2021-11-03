SUNRISE SUMMIT – The top seeded Trojans are looking to keep the sectional crown in Hampshire County as they play host to 2nd seeded Washington on Thursday at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday evening, sectional playoffs opened with a semifinal bout in the panhandle that saw the Patriots breeze by Jefferson 3-0 to advance to the title game.
The Trojans (11-12-1) split the season series with Washington, forcing a tiebreaker scenario to determine home court advantage.
Hampshire was awarded the No. 1 seed after winning the tiebreaker by the slimmest of margins, 1-point. (Tiebreaker was based on the total number of points allowed during head-to-head play against Washington).
That lone point sent the playoff path down the Northwestern Turnpike (Rt. 50) instead of the Berryville Pike (US 340).
Instead of traveling to Charles Town to defend their crown, the Trojans are pumped to be playing in front their home fans, led by the boisterous Hampshire Havoc student section.
“Without a doubt, our crowd and especially our student section gives us a boost at home,” said coach Megan Fuller on the impact of hosting the sectional championship.
“I think being familiar with the environment helps tremendously as well. Players also get to spend a little down time prior to the game in the manner that they choose, and not on a bus. I think most teams would say those things affect how quickly their players prepare.”
One asset for the Trojans heading into postseason is the leadership and knowledge of senior Madison Mathias. Although Mathias has been sidelined due to an injury, she has morphed from her role as a starting player to a student-coach. Perched in the 1st seat on the sidelines, her consistent encouragement has been valuable to her teammates.
“Because I have played with them, they look at me as more of a friend than a coach,” explained Mathias on her unique ability to interact with peers.
When asked about home court advantage, Mathias was quick to agree with Fuller’s assessment.
“It’s big. We always play better at home.”
For the Green and White to 3-peat, team chemistry and on-court communication must be present.
Throughout the 2021 campaign, the Trojans have strung together long winning streaks and equally long losing streaks. Verbal communication, good or bad, has been at the crux of team performance.
Knowing the importance of communication, especially when the other team has the ball, coach Fuller ran drills this week to improve defensive aggressiveness.
“We still seem a little hesitant to speak up on the court,” said Fuller. “I believe we are stuck in the ‘I don’t want to be the one to make a mistake’ mentality, instead of having a positive mindset of their ability to play a ball.”
While coach Fuller worked on improving communication, Mathias pointed out the importance of keeping a positive mindset.
“Play as a team and not get down on ourselves,” responded Mathias on how to beat Washington.
“When we play as a team and keep the energy up, we play really good. As long as we keep the energy up, we should win.”
Results from last week
Keyser: 3 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20)
Hampshire: 1 (25-22)
Following a loss on the road to the Golden Tornado last Tuesday, the Trojans dropped to (11-11-1) on the season.
Amelia Hicks led the team with 11 service points, 3 aces and 21 kills. Hanna Lee was tops in digs, finishing with 5 while contributing 6 points and 2 aces. Emi Smith had 9 kills, 7 points, 2 aces and 1 dig. Callie Simmons tallied 9 kills. Sarah Pownell finished with 5 points and 2 kills, while Carlina Sardo had 4 points, 2 aces and 1 kill. Dakota Strawderman had 1 block and 6 kills and Peyton Duncan finished with 4 points and 1 dig.
Berkeley Springs: 3 (25-20, 25-21, 26-24)
Hampshire: 0
The loss last Thursday at Berkeley Springs dropped the Trojans to (11-12-1) on the season.
Carlina Sardo led HHS with 10 service points and 4 aces. She also had 3 kills and 2 digs. Hanna Lee was tops, with 7 digs to lead all players. Lee chipped in 4 points and 2 aces as well. Amelia Hicks led HHS with 24 assists. Callie Simmons was the top sharpshooter, finishing with 9 kills. Emi Smith finished with 5 kills and 4 digs, while Dakota Strawderman had 5 kills as well. Sarah Pownell was credited with 4 points, 3 aces, 1 kill and 1 block. Peyton Duncan had 2 points and 1 ace, Abby McBride had 2 kills and Madelyn Graves rounded out the scoring with 2 points and 1 ace.
