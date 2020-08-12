As summer winds down, family time becomes more precious. It is hard to scrape 2 minutes together once school and activities start (if they do this year).
With that being the case, camping is a fantastic activity to build bonds or simply unwind from a long week of work.
In the state of West Virginia, we are lucky that there are so many places to explore and so many ways to stay within them. Whether you are a 1st time camper, or have an expensive RV, there is a camping experience for everyone within the state.
Within easy driving distance of Romney, there are lots of state parks that offer both primitive camping and electric hookups.
Primitive camping, for those who don’t know, is basically distancing oneself from all electric and water. Some might think of this and scoff because they don’t like the idea of being away from cell phones and showers.
Others may intentionally seek primitive campsites, because it forces them to pry themselves away from technology and unplug for a little while.
Both primitive and electric hookups are perfectly fine in my eyes, as the important thing is to get out and enjoy the outdoors.
Once picking a camping area, it is important to figure out how you are going to set up your shelter.
Truck camping is a great way to camp for 1 or 2 people.
Basically, in this case, you set up the bed of your truck with a camper topper, and place an air mattress, or multiple cots, inside to accommodate people. This is my personal preference, as there is little work that goes into setting up camp, since it is all in your truck.
The 2nd type of camping is the most popular type and that is tent camping. As most people know, a tent must be set up and sleeping arrangements made by using cots, air mattresses or sleeping pads.
I highly discourage sleeping on the ground, as it really limits the amount of comfortable sleep you get, no matter how tough you are.
Another tip for this is to make sure you have a tent with a good rain fly.
The last thing you want on a multiple day camping trip is a tent that leaks and causes everything to soak through.
The last type of camping, but the most comfortable, is RV camping. I have done quite a bit of this in Quebec, when I used to take summer trips with my grandparents to fish Walleye in different lakes around the French town of Chap’e.
The most important thing I learned from my grandfather when embarking on a trip like this is to be prepared for anything. When taking an RV, there is a lot of space to store equipment and items that you may need.
There is no reason to be unprepared. Also, when using an RV, make sure everything is working properly before the trip starts.
The last thing you want is to get halfway through a trip and realize that all of your food is bad because the refrigerator isn’t working.
A few necessities that are a must for all types of camping are a Coleman 2 burner stove, a cooler and folding lawn chairs. All of these sound quite obvious, but for whatever reason often get overlooked when packing.
I have made some fantastic meals on my old Coleman stove and even use it at home sometimes. Being able to keep things cold is a must, whether it be meat that you are planning to cook for meals or drinking water on these brutal summer days.
Having a way to keep things cool is a necessity. Lastly, folding lawn chairs are great because they take up little space when packing, but give you somewhere to sit other than on the ground or a random picnic table.
I think this is the most obvious item that gets left behind. Make sure to put all 3 of these items on your packing list.
Lastly, camping isn’t for everyone. With that being said, I firmly believe that even getting out for just 1 night a year is a great thing, no matter how much you hate the bugs and dewy mornings. If nothing else, it makes you appreciate the comfort of your own home.
With Labor Day weekend approaching, get out and enjoy our state parks and public lands. They are there for you. o
