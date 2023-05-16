2023 Capon Bridge Bengals
In person registration dates/helmet fitting will take place at old CBMS gym.
Friday, May 19 from 6-8 p.m.
Tackle Football: Open to all athletes entering 4-6 grade this coming fall. Must not turn 13 prior to Sept. 1, 2023. Registration fee: $65 per athlete, $50 for siblings.
The Bengals will be competing in the South Branch Youth Football League. All practices will be held behind Capon Bridge Fire Hall. Home games will be played at HHS. Away games will be played at East Hardy, Moorefield, Petersburg and Pendleton High Schools.
Flag Football: Open to all athletes entering K-4 this coming fall. Must be 5 years old prior to July 1, 2023. Registration fee: $40. We’re partnering with the Hampshire County Youth Football League to add some teams from the Capon Bridge area. Two age divisions: K-1 and 2-4. Practices in Capon Bridge. Games alternate weekly between Romney and Capon Bridge.
The Bengal Family is looking to fill a few coaching positions for the tackle and flag teams, as well as a cheer coach.
Any questions, contact: Eric Loy 304-377-6555, cbbyfcoach@gmail.com.
Stat that
.424
The batting average of Conner Wolford this season. Wolford led Hampshire with a .424 average at the plate. Wolford also had a team high 17 RBI, 19 singles, 8 doubles and an on-base percentage of .512.
Wetherholt invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team training camp
MORGANTOWN – West Virginia second baseman JJ Wetherholt has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp and will look to become the first Mountaineer to ever make the 26-man roster.The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 25-29.
USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12. All five Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
The series begins on June 25 at 3 p.m., with four games following over the next four days. Game two will be on June 26 at 6 p.m., game three on June 27 at 7 p.m., game four on June 28 at 6 p.m., and the series will conclude with game five on June 29 at 11 a.m. The sophomore is currently enjoying one of the best seasons in program history as he is hitting an NCAA-best .470 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 54 RBI, and 62 runs scored.
He has also stolen 34 bases which leads the Big 12 and is on pace to become the first Division I player since at least 2002 to have 40 extra-base hits and 40 stolen bases in a season.
