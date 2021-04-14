FAIRMONT – Two senior Hampshire swimmers, Austin Voit and Ethan Thorne, will be taking their talents to Morgantown next weekend as they both clinched a berth into states.
Ethan Thorne will be competing in 2 events, the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle while Austin Voit will be swimming the 100-yard backstroke.
Coach Lisa Lease has known these 2 kids since they were in her 1st grade class years ago.
“I’m so very proud of them,” Lease said with a smile.
“It’s just amazing.”
Ethan Thorne finished 2nd place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:05.59) and 5th in the 100-yard freestyle (56.65).
“I just tried to keep up with the other guy in the top of the lane,” explained Thorne on how he swam the 200-yard free.
“We were head-to-head the whole time until the end.”
Last year Thorne just missed states, so this year was especially rewarding for him.
“When I saw I just missed 1st place by a second and a half, I was pretty excited about that.”
States are on Tuesday, April 20 and Thorne has his sights set high.
“I’m hoping to drop more time and maybe set the school record,” said Thorne.
Thorne’s buddy Austin Voit sealed his trip to Morgantown with a 3rd place finish in 100-yard backstroke (1:15.68) even though he didn’t have much experience going into the event.
“I was kind of winging it,” said Voit.
“I didn’t have much practice heading into Regionals.”
Voit entered the event without a seed time, but that didn’t matter as he proved he was up for the test and did his best in the pool on Saturday.
Going into Regionals, the Trojans were quarantined due to Covid exposure, however, both the boys team and the girls team finished 8th out of 9 schools at regionals.
“Given the trouble we had at the end of the season, we did phenomenal,” said Lease.
“I can’t explain or say anything different. I mean, they went out there and showed what they could do.”
Fairmont Senior won the girls side of the meet with 129 total points while Jefferson won the boys side with 153 points.
Hampshire girls tallied 26 points and the Hampshire boys scored 21 points. o
