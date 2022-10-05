SUNRISE SUMMIT – No matter the weather, Trojans run together. That motto was put to the test on Saturday as remnants of Hurricane Ian hit the Mountain State.
“It was some good cross country weather,” said coach Bill Lipps with a chuckle.
“We don’t mind that rain. We were fortunate though we didn’t get a bunch of the wind.”
Our kids did great and I am still seeing a lot of improvement.”
Senior Mason Cardamone ran a fantastic race, finishing in 6th place and the slippery trail didn’t hinder his performance.
“I’m so used to these hills on our home course that I was passing people left and right, but there were a few spots I almost slipped.” said Cardamone.
As a senior, Cardamone felt proud to perform at such a high level, especially in the last Paul Clovis Invitational of his career. The top 15 girl and boy runners all took home a medal, and 6 of those runners hail from Hampshire High.
The Buffalo head trophy awarded to the top 15 has been a goal of senior Katie Dice for years. One of the benefits of running in a typhoon is that you can’t get hot or sweaty Dice pointed out.
“To get my buffalo this year was a great honor,” said Dice proudly.
“It’s my last year and I finally got my buffalo. I looked at my mom and I was going to start crying. I am so happy.”
Coach Lipps was happy as well with the way his kids ran and the ability to host a quality meet in miserable conditions.
“Thanks to Trey Stewart, Jim Alkire, Duane Colebank and the many parents that come out here every year to make this a success,” said Lipps.
“They step up every time.”
HHS Individual Results
3. Bailey Nichols – 22:45
8. Peyton Asbury – 24:03
14. Katie Dice – 24:27
25. Elowyn Boward – 25:58
30. Ambrielle Odom – 26:24
35. Abby Hall – 27:41
40. Emalee Bradley – 28:21
JV. Piper Dawson – 28:57
Top 5 Team Scores
1. Martinsburg – 61
2. Elkins – 65
3. Hampshire – 80
4. Frankfort – 120
5. Hedgesville – 126
HHS Individual Results
6. Mason Cardamone – 19:13
10. Richard Hudson – 19:44
15. Brady Stump – 20:10
43. Josiah Lester – 22:45
45. Tanner Ansel – 22:47
50. Keith Benolken – 23:17
Top 5 Team Scores
1. Frankfort – 41
2. Elkins – 73
3. Hedgesville – 97
4. Hampshire – 117
5. Musselman – 122
