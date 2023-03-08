Martinsburg wins Region II title 30-27
HEDGESVILLE — The latest version of what is rapidly becoming an annual dogfight for the Region II title saw perhaps one of its greatest games last Tuesday night at Hedgesville High School.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Martinsburg wins Region II title 30-27
HEDGESVILLE — The latest version of what is rapidly becoming an annual dogfight for the Region II title saw perhaps one of its greatest games last Tuesday night at Hedgesville High School.
The Lady Trojans, a team striving to develop an ongoing identity after graduating three of the school’s best ever two years ago, were teetering on the precipice of greatness.
However, the Martinsburg Lady Bulldogs remain the team to beat to establish greatness.
The Bulldogs, Region II champions for the past two years, remain the bar for which everyone else in the region must judge
The Trojans, set on the philosophy in which defense yields state tournament appearances, played the Bulldogs down to the wire, though falling 30-27. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.