SHEPHERDSTOWN – The Trojan girls picked up their third team win of the season on Saturday as they defeated Central High School 41-34.
Coach Lindsay McNelis was proud of the effort she saw in the pool and pointed out one girl that really stood out.
“Paige Voit has taken on difficult events such as the butterfly, the breaststroke and IM. This week in her second time swimming butterfly, she took off 18 seconds from her best time,” said McNelis.
“She also shuffles around in the relays to take places of those who are absent, meaning that she has to work with new people frequently.”
After splashing in the pool at Shepherd University on Saturday, HHS took a one-day break on Sunday then headed to Scott Depot on Monday to compete in another meet against some of the best teams on the other end of the state.
Results will be featured next week in the sports section of the Hampshire Review.
HHS 41 Central HS 34
Washington 57 HHS 19
Jefferson 76 HHS 16
Record: 4-25-1
200 yard freestyle
A. Gamber 3rd - 2.53.93
K. Dice 4th - 2:59.30
50 yard freestyle
P. Voit 7th - 35.31
L. Moreland 8th - 39.37
100 yard butterfly
P. Voit 4th - 1:50.86
A. DesLauriers 5th - 2:19.01
100 yard freestyle
D. McNelis 6th - 1:21.30
D. Haines 7th - 1:21.71
500 yard freestyle
D. Haines 5th - 8:17.26
200 yard freestyle relay
Haines, McNelis, Gamber, Dice
5th - 2:25.12
Wolford, Harden, Moreland, Voit
7th - 2:37.19
100 yard backstroke
A. Gamber 5th - 1:36.09
400 freestyle relay
Haines, McNelis, Gamber, Dice
5th - 5:46.88
DesLauriers, Wolford, Harden, Voit
6th - 6:17.26
Washington 65 HHS 17
Jefferson 81 HHS 9
Central HS 43 HHS 21
Record: 1-26
200 yard IM
R. Quick 4th - 2:57.94
50 yard freestyle
C. Pyles 6th - 29.88
100 yard freestyle
J. Lester 5th - 1:15.19
200 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick
5th - 2:14.62
100 yard breaststroke
R. Quick 7th - 1:27.07
400 yard freestyle relay
McDuffie, Lester, Pyles, Quick
4th - 5:28.40
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
