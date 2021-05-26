SUNRISE SUMMIT – It’s no secret to those who follow Hampshire tennis. The team was on the verge of collapse due to low numbers and a lack of a coach.
However, the mindset around the program has changed since the hiring of coach Mike McHale, who has stepped in and made changes starting from day 1.
The laissez-faire attitude of past campaigns has been swapped out for a disciplined approach, which is starting to pay dividends.
Players show up in uniform prepared to compete, with a focus on details as taught by coach McHale.
“Little things matter a lot,” said coach McHale.
“There are a couple different grips you need to know, how to hit the ball, and the right way to do it, but anybody can do it.”
Last week Hampshire lost 3-0 to Spring Mills. In singles play, the Cardinals Kiran Cole defeated Grace Bond 8-1 and Edith Kao beat Steph Wolford 8-0. In doubles play, Cole/Kao came away with victory over Bond/Wolford 8-0.
Maybe the improvement is hard to see when looking at just the final scores, however, it is easy to see when watching matches in person, as the Trojans battled and played aggressively throughout the match.
Coach McHale recognizes the skill level of his kids and has instituted a method to help them improve their game.
“I teach high level stroke production,” explained McHale.
“The girls and I looked at different videos online to see how we can do it and I picked things that demonstrate exactly the things we are doing.”
Coach McHale shared some in-house secrets and terminology including the Southwest Airlines grip and the lawnmower, which has helped teach the kids.
While goofy names might be attributed to certain moves on the court, there is one thing Coach McHale is very serious about: commitment.
“There is 1 thing I want everybody to know about these girls, they have never missed a single practice,” McHale stated proudly.
“I would tell any 1st year coach, however you think it’s going to be it’s not like that, it’s a lot better.”
The Trojans were back on the court last night at Jefferson High School to compete in regionals. ο
