Forty-seven. The Indiana hockey state record for goals scored in a season.
Before the 1997-98 season started, I put a bullseye on 48.
In order to achieve your goals, you must set goals.
Obvious, I know.
But in order to set goals, you must know records.
Regrettably, many athletes at Hampshire High are at a competitive disadvantage when setting goals.
Why? Because many individual records are scarce to non-existent.
I think it’s time to set the records straight at Hampshire High. No more hearsay from fans about a game 45 years ago that Joe Blow scored 53 points against some school from Maryland. Once again, that may or may not be true, but it’s time to set the record straight.
This column isn’t seeking to blame anyone for the lack of Hampshire High records on display; it’s a call for all of us within the sports community to collect documented records and display them accordingly.
Let’s take football for example.
Who has the most passing yards in a career? Who has the most touchdowns in a single season? Who has the most rushing yards in a single game?
I’m not sure (maybe Bryan Wright), but I don’t have any concrete numbers to validate that assumption.
This isn’t a football only issue. The same can be said for basketball. Who has the record for most points scored in a career?
I’m not sure (maybe Travis Clower), but once again I don’t have any concrete numbers to validate that assumption.
Let me reiterate, I’m not pointing blame at those in the past, but I would like to organize and collaborate with several influential groups to get this project done including the TAA (Trojan Athletic Association), the Hampshire Hall of Fame, the Trojan Sports Media department, former coaches, athletic directors and the Hampshire Review (myself included).
I believe this is a three-step process.
1. Select the records/categories to display for each sport
2. Research and identify record holders, with documentation
3. Create signage and display in a public place
Let’s use basketball as an example when selecting categories.
Which records are the cherished records that should be included on the board?
I would say scoring is at the top of the list. Therefore, basketball (both boys and girls) should have a sign displayed in the gym with the following records:
• Single game points
• Season points
• Career points
Depending on the sport, the records might be fewer or more.
Perhaps the best example of records displayed properly is Track & Field.
This is what all Hampshire sports should have.
We need big signs, with up-to-date information in a public setting that everyone can absorb. Maybe a sign with records on the dugout for softball, or a sign with records in the gym for volleyball, or perhaps a sign on the outside of the Shackleford building for football.
Another benefit of displaying records is the increase in school pride. Whenever a high school proudly displays their accomplishments from now and yesteryear, a connective tissue links past with present.
I believe if we work as a group this monumental task can be achieved. In case you were wondering, thanks to setting goals, I hit 48. o
