WVDNR Police K-9 program

The new K-9 program will assist WVDNR Police with search and rescue and human tracking, article searches and wildlife detection and evidence recovery.

 WVDNR

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the launch of a new K-9 program for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section.

During a ceremony at the State Culture Center in Charleston, Gov. Justice and WVDNR officials introduced the program and its six canines.

