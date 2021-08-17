SUNRISE SUMMIT - Over 2 years of hard work was paid off on Saturday evening as the field turf and track projects were officially final and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in order to mark the achievement.
Football players wore jerseys, cheerleaders were in uniform and other sports teams were on hand to mark the occasion.
Temperatures were north of 90-degrees, therefore the ceremony was brief as donors were thanked for their contributions to the project.
Athletic director Trey Stewart dished out the long list of thank you’s starting with the Bank of Romney, that worked side-by-side with Stewart to finance the project.
“I thought it was a huge success,” said Stewart after the event.
“We had a strong showing from the Bank of Romney, supporters, donors, players and interested people from the community. It was a day we have all been looking forward to for some time.”
After a passionate speech from Dr. Tim Nichols, Bank of Romney President Dean Young grabbed the scissors and did the honors of cutting the ribbon.
After the christening of the track and turf, attendees took a minute to test the walking surfaces of both the track and the turf, with comments ranging from how soft it was to step on, to how nice the overall facility looked.
Perhaps Stewart summed up the occasion best, saying,
“It’s a great day to celebrate and a great day to be a Trojan. ο
