Amanda Greene

Amanda Greene with her national tournament MVP award

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. – Lindenwood Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer revealed the names of the eight inductees for the Lindenwood Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday morning. 

Cory Arentsen, DeDe Dorsey, Mike Failoni, Amanda Greene, and Alecia McGillivray are the five individuals to earn the honor while the 2015 large coed cheer team and the 2017 baseball team will also be enshrined. 

