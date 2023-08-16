SAINT CHARLES, Mo. – Lindenwood Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Jason Coomer revealed the names of the eight inductees for the Lindenwood Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday morning.
Cory Arentsen, DeDe Dorsey, Mike Failoni, Amanda Greene, and Alecia McGillivray are the five individuals to earn the honor while the 2015 large coed cheer team and the 2017 baseball team will also be enshrined.
Longtime Lindenwood photographer Don Adams will be honored with the Meritorious Service Award.
Amanda Greene spent four years competing for the Lindenwood bowling program and finished her career as one of the most decorated and accomplished bowlers in program history.
Greene was a National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) first-team All-American three times throughout her time as a Lion, earning the distinction in 2011, 2012, and 2013. Greene became the program’s first ever All-American.
Greene was recognized as the Collegiate Bowler of the Year Runner-Up by the Bowling Writers Association of America on three occasions, following the 2011, 2012, and 2013 campaigns and was selected as the most valuable player at the XBowling/USBC Intercollegiate Team National Championships in 2013.
Over a three-year span covering 2011-13, Greene amassed four singles titles, seven second-place singles finishes, and 23 top-ten singles finishes.
The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled to be held on campus at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Earlier that day, Lindenwood football will host Austin Peay for a 1 p.m. kickoff from Hunter Stadium. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.