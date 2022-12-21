Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, January 16, 2023, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
We have purchased 75 tubing tickets in advance, twenty-five for the 10 to noon time slot and 50 for the 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. time slot.
These tickets guarantee you will be able to go tubing if you drive to Canaan that day. The tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis, so when they run out, we won’t be able to get any more.
Purchasing the tickets in advance is the only way you will get the group discount price of 50% off, and the only way you will be assured of a spot to go tubing that day.
You may purchase the tickets at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you would like to purchase tickets and can’t make it to the office during those times, call us at 304-822-7300 or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com, and we’ll make arrangements.
The special group rate for the day is as follows:
Ski Lift Ticket Only: $25
Ski Lift Ticket Plus Ski or Snowboard Rental: $45
Tubing: $15.
In order to get the skiing group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Christmas Festival of Lights
The 10th annual Christmas Festival of Lights is in full swing for another year at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through January 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past ten years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 240 displays this year. New features for 2022 include a huge Roller Coaster display in the center of the park and a new HCP&R display engineered by Hampshire Metals and Industrial.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display.
When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge.
If you haven’t been out to APMCHP to see the displays, you need to set out some time to get there. I know you’ll be glad that you did.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, January 2, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2023 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Central Hampshire Park.
Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($65 for the whole park the entire day). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours.
We will also accept reservations via our email at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Rentals at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Conference Center at Hampshire Park is complete and ready for rentals.
The 6,600-square-foot facility is heated and air conditioned for year-round use and is available for a variety of functions, including:
• BINGO!
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Baby Showers
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Picnics
Rental rates will be as follows:
Two-Hour Block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $125
Four-Hour Block (8 a.m. until noon; 1 until 5 p.m.; 6 until 10 p.m.): $250
Full Day Rental: $500
A $100 refundable security deposit is required for all rentals.
Amenities at the Conference Center include a fully-stocked commercial kitchen, a dining hall/meeting room that will seat 299 people, restroom and shower facilities, WiFi access, and a private conference room.
If you have questions about rentals, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.; stop by our office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those same hours; or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
