The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) is committed to partnering with schools across the state through the West Virginia’s Archery in Schools Program.
Through this program, physical education students will be given an opportunity to become involved in a life skill that has no barriers. Archery, unlike many sporting activities, is something in which boys and girls of all sizes can easily become involved, whether they are in school or out. With the strong interest in bowhunting and competitive shooting in West Virginia, there are unlimited opportunities for students to participate in this activity outside the classroom and throughout their lifetime.
Training Information
Schools interested in participating in the WV Archery in the Schools Program are required to receive the NASP® approved Basic Archery Instructor (BAI) certification offered by the WVDNR. Courses are scheduled throughout the year at various locations around the state. Classes last 8-hours (1 day) and are free to attend. Participants are responsible for their own travel and meals.
For additional information on this program, or to attend one of the scheduled upcoming training courses, please contact Scott Warner via email at Scott.A.Warner@wv.gov. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.