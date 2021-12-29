Running enthusiasts Norman and Patty DeRosa have established a college scholarship to remember their late daughter and to honor another Frostburg resident as a means to encourage young runners to work hard and pursue their dreams.
The DeRosas collaborated with the Community Trust Foundation to create Katie and Molly’s “I Run Because I Love It” Scholarship in tribute to their daughter, Katie, and Molly Offstein, both of whom were outstanding teenage runners.
“The scholarship is an opportunity to introduce others to these amazing young women with the hope that they may be inspired by the drive, grit and humanity the girls demonstrated in their lives,” shared Mr. DeRosa. The name of the scholarship was inspired by one of Katie’s poems.
The Frostburg couple began the fund to benefit students in a four-county area as they recognize two young women who demonstrated kindness, hard work, determination and a strong sense of community and family as well as a love for running. Sadly, Katie and Molly were tragic victims of road-running accidents.
Katie DeRosa was fatally struck by a car while training for her freshman year at Beall High School in 1998. After attending a runners camp the year before, she was excited to have found her place among like-minded teenagers who enjoyed the sport of running.
Katie achieved much in her 13 years. In addition to being a promising athlete, she was an accomplished violinist, an award-winning writer, a person of faith as well as a special friend and family member. As an organ donor, Katie gave the gift of renewed life to 5 people at her passing.
Molly Offstein, along with her older sister, Maddie, were standout runners at Mountain Ridge High School. Between them they won 5 state championship titles and earned runner-up finishes, school records and national elite times.
Coached by Norm DeRosa, Molly was inspired by Katie’s story and achieved much in her 4 years of secondary education. She served in student government and National Honor Society and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class.
While a freshman at Elon University in 2017 Molly was struck by a car as she crossed a road on a morning training run. Although she survived life-threatening injuries, Molly confronts lingering disabilities as a result of trauma to her brain, spine and pelvis.
In spite of these challenges Molly continues to inspire and enlighten others through her determination and perseverance. Through this scholarship Molly’s story serves to encourage runners to live out a dream cut short for her and Katie and to further their athletic and academic pursuits beyond high school.
Katie and Molly’s “I Run Because I Love It” Scholarship will be awarded annually to 2 graduating seniors who have participated in at least 2 years of cross country or long-distance track events at a high school in Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire or Mineral counties.
In addition to their athletic activities, applicants should exhibit leadership, describe community involvement and demonstrate financial need. The 1st scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-22 academic year and the deadline to apply is April 1, 2022. High school guidance offices can provide applications and additional information.
The Community Trust Foundation welcomes gifts from donors who are committed to causes in Allegany, Garrett, and Mineral counties. CTF connects philanthropy for community good through grants to local nonprofit organizations that are working to build stronger communities. For more information visit www.ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172. o
