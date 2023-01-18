That’s why I don’t read the newspaper: because it’s garbage. And the editor that let it come out is garbage. Attacking an amateur athlete for doing everything right. And then you want to write articles about guys that don’t do things right and downgrade them — the ones who do make plays. Are you kidding me? Where are we at in society today? Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40!” – Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, Sep. 2007

The greatest rant in postgame history happened over 15 years ago when Mike Gundy responded to an article that criticized his starting quarterback Bobby Reid.

