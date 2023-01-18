“That’s why I don’t read the newspaper: because it’s garbage. And the editor that let it come out is garbage. Attacking an amateur athlete for doing everything right. And then you want to write articles about guys that don’t do things right and downgrade them — the ones who do make plays. Are you kidding me? Where are we at in society today? Come after me! I’m a man! I’m 40!” – Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy, Sep. 2007
The greatest rant in postgame history happened over 15 years ago when Mike Gundy responded to an article that criticized his starting quarterback Bobby Reid.
Like Gundy 15 years ago, I’m now 40 years old.
Many folks have told me that turning 40 is life altering. But I think 40 is the perfect age to understand the world around me.
I’m young enough to understand how Instagram works yet old enough to know the proper way to write a check. I can write a thank you letter in cursive or thumb out a DM to a friend: “FWIW YOLO.”
Growing up I always thought those contestants on Jeopardy were geniuses, but that’s not the case; most of them just had more trips around the sun than me.
When it comes to criticism at the age of 40, I’m comfortable with acknowledging my mistakes and confident in my assessments of athletics. I like to think of myself as hip and trendy, but apparently cargo shorts haven’t been cool for decades.
When it comes to paying for items, I prefer the Randy Moss way – “straight cash, homey.”
Cash doesn’t have service fees. Cash doesn’t charge interest. Cash doesn’t demand the business to pay for their credit service. In short, cash is king.
Absolutely. But when it comes to purchases like tickets to a high school sporting event, I prefer paying with “straight cash, homey.”
Which brings me to my next point.
This is a problem. Something simple and easy has now become complex.
Why should I have to open a Paypal or Apple account and fork over my identity to some unknown website to go watch the Trojans play hoops in Grant County?
That’s ridiculous. (Just for clarification; technically I don’t have to pay because I have a media pass, but my wife may attend the game and must use the online portal to do so.)
As a 40-year-old man, I’m smart enough to know that when I pay for things online, I get smacked with service fees.
An adult ticket to the game at Petersburg is advertised as $5. That’s not true.
For a family of four to attend the contest, they will pay an additional $4 in service fees for the non-refundable ticket. That’s theft.
There was nothing wrong with tossing down an Andrew Jackson for a family of four but now that same family will have to pay four Lincoln’s and four Washington’s in online currency.
Call me old, but no thanks.
I don’t feel like I should have to pay in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency to attend high school basketball games.
If you don’t like my opinion, I offer you this recourse.
“Come after me, I’m a man – I’m 40!” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.