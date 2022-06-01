Steven Rinella, one of my favorite authors and conservationists, has said many times that “the mind of a pessimist is fine, so long as it is paired with the boots of an optimist.”
When things are tough and seemingly impossible, I chant this to myself as a reminder to keep putting one foot in front of the other, as eventually, things will work out.
For the past few years, my best friend, Brandon Martin, and I have been hard after turkeys on public land in Maryland, but for whatever reason have not been able to seal the deal.
It has become a running joke for us as we have been able to find consistent success in every other state we have hunted, but not the one right out our back doors.
Finally, on a mid-May morning, I was able to touch the trigger, temporarily ending our streak of bad luck.
The day started pretty standard as the alarm went off at 3 a.m.
After hopping into my bottomland camouflage, I stopped at Sheetz for a protein bar, an energy drink and headed north to meet Brandon at the gate we had decided to start at.
For the past few weeks, Brandon and I had heard a turkey in a particular saddle a handful of times, and I had nearly killed him a week prior, but a hen came in and swept him away just before he strutted into shotgun range.
The plan for this morning was to crawl into the saddle where he had been roosted, well before daylight, and hope to be within a hundred yards of him when daylight broke.
Making our way down the trail about half a mile, we broke to our hard left and began traversing through the timber.
As we neared the ridge we needed to ascend, the flashlights were turned off, and the paces slowed to a near crawl.
Doing our best to make our way to the top of the ridge undetected, we did our best to sound like deer by only taking a handful of steps at a time, then stopping for a few seconds, repeating the process until we made our way to the top. (It is amazing how close you can get to a roosted turkey in the dark if you go slowly.)
Once we crested the ridge and were in the saddle, Brandon and I picked a tree that looked large enough to hide us both, then proceeded to sit down.
Since I am left-handed, and Brandon is right-handed, we typically try to sit so that I’m on the right side, and he is on the left so that we can swing our guns in all directions, making sure nothing can get within range without one of us having a good shot.
This morning was no different and as we sat there in the dark, with our guns rested on our knees, I began my ritual of closing my eyes and nodding off into a light sleep while waiting for daylight.
As the darkness began to turn grey, I was brought to full attention when Brandon whispered in an excited tone, “Oh [Shoot], there he is.”
After some verbal direction, I was able to see a turkey sitting on a limb roughly 50 yards away, head tucked like it was sleeping.
Assuming it was the gobbler that had been roosting here, we had landed right on the proverbial “X,” as we were in the perfect spot for him to pitch down.
While the minutes passed, daylight began to grow more prominent, and the turkey eventually woke up, stretching its neck out to look around. Neither of us dared to move a muscle, as we sat there for what seemed like hours.
Mosquitoes began ripping into our flesh, and both of us had blood running down our noses or ears, but since the turkey had a direct view of us, we were pinned down.
As it got light, we were able to confirm that it was a male turkey, and had decided that whichever side it pitched down to, would be the person who was going to pull the trigger.
We watched as the turkey hopped a couple of limbs, then finally dropped out of the tree, into a small ravine just out of sight.
Up until this point we had been silent, but now the turkey was on the ground, Brandon decided to give a couple of yelps on a mouth call, to which the gobbler fired back his 1st gobble of the morning.
Thinking he was going to pop into view at any moment, we were on pins and needles, waiting to see a gobbler’s head come into view at any time, but he simply didn’t appear.
Curse words began being spewed as we thought another Maryland turkey had bamboozled us yet again. it had been twenty minutes since the turkey had flown down just out of sight, and we were starting to get antsy.
All of a sudden, a flicker of movement caught my eye just down the gun barrel and I whispered to Brandon not to move. Seconds felt like minutes passing and I was beginning to question if I had actually seen movement, or if it was a figment of my imagination, but as soon as that thought entered my mind, a red head popped plainly into view.
Moving my gun slightly to the left, I waited for the gobbler to take another step closer to expose himself a little more. Once he did, I centered the red dot on his waddles and sent a load of tungsten his way.
Although it was gratifying to finally seal the deal on a Maryland turkey, it still puzzles us why these birds are so hard to yelp in.
Brandon hunted 16 full days over there this spring, with nothing to show for it, and I would put him up against any turkey hunter in the country.
Whatever the reason is, it is good for us to have our tails whipped every now and again, because it simply makes us better hunters.
Next week will be the final installment of my turkey season saga from 2022, and it is going to be a good one.
Let’s just say, New England treated me really well on a 3-day solo trip. o
