SUNRISE SUMMIT – An outbreak of the flu on the Sentinel sidelines caused the game against Fort Hill to be canceled last week. The cancelation gave the Trojans some time to rest and get healthy with the Christmas holiday on Saturday.
After 8 days off, the Trojans hit the hardwood yesterday to play against Elkins in the Robert. C. Byrd Tournament held in Clarksburg.
If the Trojans beat Elkins, they will play the winner of Tygarts Valley and RCB in the championship game. A consolation game will be played to determine the 3rd place finisher.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.